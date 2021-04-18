2 “Strong Buy” Momentum Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

TipRanks
·6 min read

It’s natural to want to buy into a rising stock, so much so that following upward trends as a market strategy has a name: momentum investing. It’s the art of following the upward trends – but not necessarily following the herd.

Momentum investing has its advocates and detractors, as do all investing styles; the key point for investors to remember is that past performance does not guarantee future returns. There’s no one sure path to success here, and every stock should be considered as a unique individual – which makes past performance a useful indicator, even if it’s not the only one.

So, with the risks understood, the reward can be substantial – some stocks do show prolonged trends on an upward slope. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve found two such stocks that boast a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating and considerable upside potential – on top of impressive recent gains. Let's take a closer look.

Identiv (INVE)

The first momentum stock we’ll look at, Identiv, is a tech company providing solutions for authentication and security systems online. Identiv’s products protect users’ identity, and prevent malware and other malicious attacks in the IoT world. The importance – and value – of this niche can be seen in the company’s share growth over the past year. INVE is up 65% year-to-date, and longer term, over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 404%.

The strong share growth has gone hand-in-hand with strong revenue growth. The company reported 31% year-over-year top-line growth, to $24.8 million, in 4Q20, along with solid prospects going forward. Entering Q1, the company had $10.5 million in backlogged orders, a 121% gain over the year before. Growth was driven by gains in the company’s RFID segment, which was up over 100% yoy, and in the Identity segment, which registered a 53% yoy gain.

While revenues were solid, earnings were down. EPS had been positive in Q3, but turned negative in Q4, coming in at a 5-cent net loss per share, and missing the expectation of a 1-cent EPS profit. Investors have not appeared too concerned by the earnings loss; Identiv’s historical earnings pattern is to show a Q4 loss after a Q3 profit, and the 4Q20 loss was 7 cents per share less than the year-ago result.

Management has moved to take advantage of the company’s rising share value, by putting a public offering of stock earlier this month. The offering, of 3.78 million shares at $10.65 each, closed on April 12 and raised – before expenses – over $40 million.

There’s a lot here to get an analyst’s attention, and 5-star analyst Craig Ellis of B. Riley initiated coverage of this stock with a Buy rating and a $21 price target, indicating ~50% one-year upside potential. (To view Ellis’s track record, click here)

"We believe the recent capital raise is transformative and will accelerate growth from 10% over the past two years to +20% as the company broadens its RFID IoT portfolio. To start, $38M in net proceeds suggests $50M in incremental sales potential at current GMs," Ellis opined.

The analyst added, "We believe that INVE’s custom engagement, design, and prototype model is strong and that CY22 proceeds sales conversion is likely, led by RFID IoT, where 3Q20 and 4Q20 sales surged 100% Y/Y and where CY21TD backlog is robust. Success with healthcare, consumer electronics, and medical devices early adopters could tilt high-volume industries INVE’s way, thus enriching growth."

Ellis is not outlier in his view of this stock; there are 3 recent reviews on file here, and all are to buy, making the analyst consensus a unanimous Strong Buy. The shares are priced at $14.04, with an average target of $17.33 suggesting room for 23% growth in the year ahead. (See INVE stock analysis on TipRanks)

Tronox (TROX)

Next up, Tronox, is a miner and manufacturer of specialty metals used in the production of titanium chemicals. The company mines titanium ores and zircon, and uses them in the production of titanium dioxide and chemical sands, both essential ingredients in industrial dyes. The company’s products are found in a range of everyday products, including paints, papers, and plastics, and useful byproducts of the manufacturing process include caustic soda and gypsum.

While the industry lacks the cachet of high-tech, it is still vital to the modern economy, and Tronox has ridden that fact to a 37% year-to-date share gain. For the past 12 months, the stock’s gain has been 224%.

For the full-year 2020, Tronox showed a top line of $2.76 billion, up 4.5% from 2019. The 4Q20 results show that the top line gains are accelerating – the fourth quarter revenues of $783 million were up 13.6% yoy. The company saw quarterly titanium dioxide sales volume increase 8% yoy in the fourth quarter, indicating improved global demand as world economies reopen. Looking ahead, Tronox expects titanium dioxide sales to continue gaining, in the range of 11% to 15% for 1Q21.

With all of that in the background, BMO analyst John McNulty listed TROX as one of his top picks for 2021

“Rarely can we recall a time when the stars aligned in such a way that the risk/reward pointed to dramatic upside potential with relatively minimal risk--the current outlook for TiO2 and TROX is one of those times. TiO2 is poised for a steady tightening over the next 2-3 years, driving volumes and prices higher,” McNulty noted.

The analyst summed up, "We listed TROX as one of our top picks for 2021 for a host of reasons, including our belief that the strength of the cycle would surprise investors in the near term on the volume side and in the intermediate term on the pricing side."

In line with this upbeat outlook, McNulty rates TROX shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $29 price target implies a one-year upside potential of 45%. (To watch McNulty’s track record, click here)

The analyst consensus on this stock is not unanimous – but it is decisive. The reviews break down 4 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Hold, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The average price target of $24.40 suggests a 22% upside for the next 12 months. (See TROX stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • These Are The Best Robinhood Stocks To Buy Or Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but purchasing the right stock without a proven strategy is incredibly hard. Here are the best Robinhood stocks to buy now.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stocks to Start Week at Highs; Dollar Steady: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to kick off the week at record highs, with investors focusing on the economic recovery despite mounting concerns about new Covid-19 variants. Currencies were steady.Futures pointed higher in Japan and Australia after U.S. stocks ended the week at all-time peaks, with the S&P 500 Index capping its fourth straight weekly advance. The Swiss franc edged up against the dollar and the euro amid growing tensions between the U.S. and Russia over jailed opposition leader Alexey Navalny.Bitcoin tumbled the most since February, from record highs hit last week as crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. went public.After two weeks of relentless losses, China Huarong Asset Management Co. bonds rallied after China’s financial regulator said the bad-debt manager had ample liquidity, the first official comments since the company jolted Asian credit markets by missing last month’s reporting deadline.Robust data from China and the U.S. have buoyed investor sentiment, pushing the MSCI All-Country World Index to a another record and giving fresh impetus to the reflation trade. This week traders will look for further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace.The European Central Bank rate decision later in the week will also draw attention. The ECB is set to keep its policy unchanged, and likely to sound cautiously optimistic on the economy and borrowing costs, though it is likely too soon for further details about the plans for the asset purchase program beyond the second quarter.These are some of the main moves in financial markets:StocksThe S&P 500 Index climbed 0.4%.Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%.Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.5%.Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures added 0.2% earlierCurrenciesThe yen was at 108.78 per dollar.The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%.The euro traded at $1.1974.The offshore yuan was at 6.5267 per dollar.BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 1.58%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude lost 0.5% to $63.13 a barrel.Gold strengthened 0.7% to $1,776.51 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Sleep Number recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • New investors beware: The easy money you made in the stock market probably won't continue

    Stocks have rebounded from lows in an incredibly short time. For novices who are investing for the first time this past year, it's all they know.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Tech retakes market lead as investors eye yields, earnings

    U.S. technology and growth stocks have taken the market's reins in recent weeks, pausing a rotation into value shares as investors assess the trajectory of bond yields and upcoming earnings reports. Technology has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector in April, rising 8% versus a 5% rise for the benchmark index. Big tech-related growth stocks in other S&P 500 sectors such as Amazon Inc, Tesla Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc have also charged higher.

  • 4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices

    The total market value of the EV charging stocks amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV maker stocks combined.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' acquires more shares in GameStop - Bloomberg

    Bloomberg cited a screenshot of Keith Gill's portfolio showing that he exercised 500 GameStop call options expiring Friday, when the stock closed at $154.69. The screenshots were posted on Reddit by Gill, and his mother confirmed the posts to Bloomberg. His total investment in GameStop is now worth more than $30 million, giving him a profit of nearly $20 million, Bloomberg said.

  • Coronavirus Vaccine Plays Moderna, Maravai Among 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    Coronavirus vaccine maker Moderna and vaccine suppliers Maravai and West Pharmaceutical are among five stocks in or near buy zones.

  • Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: Amazon, Coinbase, Disney, Johnson & Johnson And More

    This weekend's Barron's cover story discusses why an American entertainment colossus has a bright future. Other featured articles show how proxy season is shaping up, and what the ramifications of the halt on one of the COVID-19 vaccines could be. Also, see the prospects for a pet wellness play, a major auto parts retailer, lumber stocks, EV charging stocks and more. Cover story "Disney's 'Triple Play' Signals a Bright Future" by Jack Hough makes the case that, as Disneyland reopens, bullish investors are counting on parks, TV and the fast-growing streaming business to power Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) forward under Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek. Leslie P. Norton's "Proxy Season 2021 Looks Unusually Active, as Investors Press a Range of Concerns" discusses how shareholder resolutions on racial equity, climate change and political spending dominate the stage. Some boards already have agreed to changes. Are Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) and Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) among them? In "A Smart Way to Play the Pet-Care Industry's Boom," Daren Fonda discusses how Idaho-based PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) makes and sells pet-health products and operates a fast-growing vet-clinic service. See why Barron's believes its shares look like a rare bargain in the booming pet wellness business. A halt in the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine won't hinder the U.S. vaccination campaign or the economic recovery, according to "J&J's Vaccine Pause Could Have Ripple Effects for the World" by Josh Nathan-Kazis. Does it raise the risk of the global vaccination effort faltering, though? In Teresa Rivas' "With Americans Driving Again, O'Reilly Automotive Is Poised to Win," discover how the biggest of the major auto-parts retailers had a bumpy road during the pandemic, but by adding stores and gaining share, O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) looks set to take advantage of a return to normalcy. "Coinbase Is the Best Way to Play the Bitcoin Boom" by Avi Salzman points out that cryptocurrency platform Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ: COIN) issued stock at an ideal moment, and it started trading at almost exactly a $100 billion valuation. Find out why Barron's thinks that the stock is worth so much more. See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More Some lumber prices are up 50% in the past month. So says Jack Hough's "Lumber Is Through the Roof. We Nail the Stocks." Barron's "bought a set of wood-chopping tools" and went hunting for stocks. See what Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE: LPX) and Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE: WY) have to offer investors now. In "4 Electric-Vehicle Charging Stocks at Fire-Sale Prices," Al Root reveals why the total market value of electric-vehicle-charging stocks, including ChargePoint Holdings Inc (NYSE: CHPT), amounts to roughly $15 billion, a tiny fraction of the near-trillion-dollar market valuation of all the EV-maker stocks combined. Eric J. Savitz's "Amazon Can Be a $3 Trillion Company in 3 Years. Here's How" suggests that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going to get bigger. Maybe a lot bigger. See how Barron's thinks the Amazon Web Services (AWS) subsidiary and advertising will help drive growth despite some near-term challenges. Also in this week's Barron's: The annual Barron's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors and teams Where advisors are finding yields of 4% or more How growing up with no hot water shaped one of the world's most influential investors Whether cryptocurrency can escape the dollar's gravity How today's markets could be beyond irrational exuberance Why sliding bond yields were good for stocks The wild card in the consumer-driven recovery The known unknowns that cast doubt on the fate of stocks Active small-cap funds that are ready to run Why the rebound from China's crackdown on internet giants will be slow What it would take for the S&P 500 to hit 4,500 by year's end Whether CEOs should seek board approval on social justice stances Why autonomous driving is closer than we think Why older Americans are turning to pot for help with ailments At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities. Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLast Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Evergy, StoneMor, Tattooed Chef And MoreBenzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Alphabet, Coinbase, GE, Quantumscape, Tesla And More© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Oil Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Close Suggests Weak Start on Monday

    The big up move for the week was fueled by positive oil demand growth outlooks by both the IEA and OPEC and a bigger-than-expected draw from the EIA.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Three killed and two wounded in shooting at tavern in Wisconsin

    Suspected shooter not found yet