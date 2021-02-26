2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

TipRanks
·6 min read

You can get whiplash, trying to follow the market fluctuations these days. Volatility rules for now, as investors are pulling out of Big Tech – a move that is pushing the general markets down. The bearish sentiment comes as new COVID case numbers are falling, along with the weekly unemployment claims. Both are positive news bites for the economy, and will help to justify increased economic opening.

At the same time, a Congressional COVID relief package working its way through the legislative process promises a booster shot for consumer spending – and combined with a recent rise in oil prices, this has market watchers thinking about inflation. The result: the US Treasury’s 10-year bond has hit a yield of 1.48%, a one-year high. So investor money is pulling out of stocks, and heading over to bonds.

Overall, it’s a situation tailor made for defensive stocks. High-yield dividend plays are getting lots of love from Wall Street’s stock analysts, and are showing high upside potential as investors move toward them. These are the stocks that pad a portfolio, providing an income stream capable of compensating for low share appreciation.

Using TipRanks database, we’ve found two dividend plays that are yielding just above 7%. If that’s not enough, all three received enough support from Wall Street analysts to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (TSLX)

The financial sector is frequently a source of high-yielding dividend stocks, so it makes sense to look there. Sixth Street Specialty Lending is, as its name suggests, a player in the credit industry, where it is a provider of capital and credit financing for small- to mid-market companies. These small and medium enterprises are the traditional engine of America’s business sector, providing a majority of all jobs created, and specialty finance companies like Sixth Street are essential to their success.

Over the past year, two trends have been clear in Sixth Street’s performance. First, the company showed a steep drop earnings when corona hit, followed by a strong rebound in 2Q20, with the EPS figure falling since then back into line with historical norms. And second, the stock’s share price has regained value slowly but steadily since hitting bottom late last March.

A quick look at the numbers bears this out. TSLX showed an earnings loss in Q1 last year, but the 79 cents per share reported in Q4, while down 34% sequentially, was still up 41% year-over-year. The stock has also regained share price, rising 112% from its ‘covid panic’ trough.

Sixth Street’s stock saw a momentary spike earlier this month, when it announced the Q4 results, along with the latest dividend declaration. The company’s earnings and revenue met expectations, and management declared a 41-cent per common share base dividend, along with a $1.25 special dividend. Sixth Street has a history of using special dividends to supplement the base payment. At the current base rate, the dividend yields a robust 7.5%.

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd is impressed with Sixth Street’s overall performance, but especially likes the dividend potential here. He writes, “With its recurring supplementals, a large special, and over-earning of the base dividend, we believe TSLX is aptly positioned to perform in a market where it is increasingly difficult to find yield…”

Dodd rates TSLX an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $23.50 price target suggests room for 8% share growth in the coming year. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with Dodd on Sixth Street’s quality – the stock has 5 recent reviews on record and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. Share are priced at $21.67, and their recent appreciation has left room for just 6% upside under the average price target of $23. (See TSLX stock analysis on TipRanks)

Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC)

Next up is Barings BDC, a business development corporation. Like Sixth Street, Barings provides financial services to middle-market companies. Barings’ services include capital access as well as asset management, and the company invests in debt, equity, and fixed income assets. The company boasted an investment portfolio worth $1.12 billion at the end of 3Q20, the last quarter reported.

That last reported quarter also saw Barings beat expectations on earnings. The 17-cent EPS was up 21% sequentially. The net assets from operations increased to 90 cents per share, an enormous gain from the 10 cents reported in the same metric one year prior. The company also showed $7.1 million cash on hand at the end of Q3.

Along with its secure financial situation, Barings has seen its share regain the value lost when the coronavirus first struck. The stock hit its lowest point on March 18 of last year; since then, the shares have rebounded 91%.

That was all Q3. In Q4, Barings completed a merger with MVC Capital. The stock deal will leave Barings’ shareholders owning 73.4% of the combined entity (which will use the Barings name), while MVC shareholders will own the remaining 26.6%. The enlarged Barings is expected to show $1.5 billion in assets under management; the 4Q20 report, due in March, will give the details.

Barings’ dividend reflects the company’s steady growth. In the past two years, management has kept the quarterly dividend payment growing, from 3 cents per share to the 19 cents declared earlier this month for payment in March. At 19 cents per common share, the dividend gives a yield of 7.8%.

In his note on the stock for Compass Point, analyst Casey Alexander showed his clear approval of the dividend announcement: “BBDC preannounced expected 4Q20 NII of $0.19 per share versus our estimate of $0.16 and consensus estimates of $0.17. This was clearly driven by improved earnings power on the Barings platform…”

In addition, Alexander sees the company making steady business gains, even without accounting for the MVC merger, writing, “Aside from the assets acquired from MVC Capital, BBDC originated $528M new investment commitments during the quarter. These commitments were spread across 24 new borrowers and 17 existing borrowers…”

Alexander’s upbeat comments are complimented with a Buy rating on the stock, and his $10.25 price target implies an upside of 5% for the next 12 months. (To watch Alexander’s track record, click here)

This is another stock with a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating based on a unanimous view; all three recent reviews are Buy-side. BBDC’s shares are selling for $9.66, and the average price target of $11 suggests a one-year upside of 13%. (See BBDC stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Slip Amid Bond Yield Concerns

    Stocks are falling sharply as an outsized surge in bond yields scared investors.

  • 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Rising oil prices have attracted investors back toward energy stocks. Saudi Arabia played a key role in stabilizing oil prices by taking a voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day recently. Chevron (NYSE: CVX) stock currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 5.4%.

  • Danger Lurks for These 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Some yield signs can't be trusted. The payouts may be too good to be true for the these household names.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch

    Income-seeking investors still have several high-yielding names to put on their radar, even if average yields are tepid.

  • This investment mix beats the S&P 500 — by a mile

    If you want the very best equity portfolio, you’re about to learn what it is and how to put it together. The second outlines the step-by-step process of creating my recommended portfolio. The other articles will tackle how to accumulate investment savings, how much to hold in bonds, and how to plan retirement withdrawals.

  • FUBO ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 19, 2021 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of fuboTV Inc. Limited Shareholders

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2021) - The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: March 23, 2020 and January 4, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in FUBO:http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/fubotv-inc-loss-submission-form?id=13158&from=5The filed complaint alleges that fuboTV Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed ...

  • If I Could Only Buy 1 Stock, This Would Be It

    Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) has become an unusual but lucrative stock. The San Diego-based real estate investment trust (REIT) directly benefits from the growth of the marijuana business despite its status as a real estate company. Innovative Industrial leases agricultural property and greenhouses set up to meet the needs of cannabis producers, and collects rental revenue from them.

  • These Forgotten Dividend Powerhouses Are Leading the Stock Market Higher Right Now

    The stock market has been volatile lately, but all concerns seemed to evaporate on Wednesday. Favorable comments from Fed chair Jay Powell continued to make investors more comfortable with the current state of affairs, and that helped markets recover from some choppy sessions earlier in the week. Today, energy stocks are once again in the spotlight, and powerhouse dividend payers ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are among the industry's giants leading the entire stock market higher.

  • AbbVie Posts A Massive Growth Quarter — Is It Time To Add AbbVie Stock?

    AbbVie stock was within a buy zone in mid-February after the company topped fourth-quarter views and issued upbeat 2021 guidance. The company also has the option to buy Cypris Medical.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 5%

    Looking for companies with big yields? These two names fit the bill, and they are both well-positioned to thrive in the future.

  • Marijuana Stocks Fall On Cronos Group's Steep Loss, Price Warning

    Cronos Group re ported a far bigger Q4 loss than expected and warned that low weed prices could continue to weigh on the company.

  • Fisker's Goals Go Well Beyond Simply Chipping Away Tesla's Market Share: CEO

    Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) founder and CEO told CNBC in an interview on Thursday his electric vehicle startup sees “real market opportunity” in customers who buy a new car every year, rather than just focusing on gaining market share from EV market leader Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA). What Happened: Henrik Fisker made the comments after Jim Cramer, the host of CNBC’s “Mad Money”, asked him how the design of Fisker’s first electric SUV called the Ocean compares to the products offered by Tesla. The Ocean SUV is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of next year. “At the end of the day, we’re not out here just to go and take Tesla customers away from Tesla. That’s great if they come ... but the real market opportunity is the 80 million people who buy a new car every year. That’s gigantic opportunity,” Fisker told Cramer. Why It Matters: The EV segment is billed as the future of the automotive industry. In addition to startups, some of the large, established automakers are making fully electric, and hybrid-electric vehicles, aiming to keep Tesla at bay and to take a pie out of Tesla’s growing business. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock California-based Fisker announced Wednesday a production deal with Apple Inc.’s (AAPL) Taiwan-based supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., (OTC: HNHPF) popularly known as Foxconn. The two companies will collaborate on a project named “PROJECT PEAR” to develop a breakthrough new segment EV, with production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023. This will mark Fisker’s second EV brand after Ocean. In October last year, the company announced it entered into a deal with Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) to manufacture the Ocean. Price Movement: Fisker shares closed 4.4% lower at $21.58 on Thursday. Read Next: Tesla Shut Down Fremont Factory Temporarily Over Parts Shortages, Musk Confirms Photo courtesy: Fisker Inc. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaApple And Kia Electric Vehicle Talks Haven't Fallen Apart, Report SaysBeyond Meat Scores Lucrative Supply Deals With McDonald's, KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Huawei USA security chief calls for Biden to ease sanctions: We’ve been significantly hurt

    Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei called for direct dialogue with the Biden administration Thursday, as it looks to turn around dwindling sales depressed by U.S. sanctions on the company.

  • Top 10 Electric Vehicle Stocks You Should Know About

    The electric vehicle market is expected to touch $985.72 billion by 2027 as traditional automakers and emerging EV companies transform the automotive landscape. The change is being precipitated by factors such as the Biden Administration's push to convert the entire federal fleet to EVs. Here are 10 EV and alternative energy companies that you should know about in this transformative age: Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA): Led by its charismatic CEO Elon Musk, the segment leader reported Q4 revenue of $10.74 billion and full fiscal revenue of $31.54 billion. Deliveries in Q4 stood at 180,667. Last year, the company delivered nearly half a billion vehicles, twice that of German rival Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO): With an ambition to become the Tesla of China, the company reported a third-quarter adjusted loss of RMB 996 million or $146.7 million. The Chinese automaker delivered 12,206 vehicles in the same period. Cars delivered in December stand at 7,007, a 32.43% rise from 5,291 units in November. Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV): The automaker has carved out a niche in the Chinese EV market based on technology and price competitiveness. The company reported Q3 revenue of $293.1 million. Vehicle deliveries during the period rose 265.8% to 8,579. See also: How to Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI): The Beijing-based automaker sold vehicles worth RMB 4.06 billion or $621.9 million in the fourth quarter and realized revenues worth RMB 4.15 billion or $635.5 million in the same period. Deliveries in Q4 were 14,464 units. For the full year of 2020, the company delivered 32,624 units. Lucid Motors: The automaker, due for a merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), is on track to deliver its Air luxury vehicle in the second half of 2021. The company also plans to launch a competing model to Tesla’s Model 3 sedan. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS): The Ohio-based EV firm reported a third-quarter loss of $11.5 million. Ark Investment Management LLC CEO Cathie Wood and her team added 660,500 shares of the automaker to Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS: ARKQ) this month. Workhorse recently lost an important USPS delivery deal to Wisconsin-based company Oshkosh Corp (NYSE: OSK). Fisker Inc (NYSE: FSR): Fisker which recently entered into an EV-development deal with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) supplier Foxconn, also known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd (OTC: HNHPF), reported a loss from operations totaling $31.3 million in the fourth quarter. The company said it has 12,467 reservations for vehicles as of Feb. 25. Rivian: The Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed EV firm may go public as early as September, according to Bloomberg. The Jeff Bezos-led retail giant has a deal with Rivian for the delivery of 100,000 electric delivery vans. The company began taking orders for its electric pickup truck in November. Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG): The hydrogen fuel-cell company reported a loss of 6.341 million in 2020 and raised its 2021 and 2024 financial targets. The company has invested $1.6 billion in South Korea’s SK Group. FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL): The alternative energy company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $16.99 million but missed the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. The company’s stock came under pressure this month as Texas Governor Greg Abbot questioned the reliability of renewable energy amid extreme weather in the state in the same month. Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaHow Hyundai Avoided The Chip Shortage Plaguing Tesla, Other AutomakersTesla Shut Down Fremont Factory Temporarily Over Parts Shortages, Musk Confirms© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Dow sinks as surging yields take center stage

    AlphaTrends Founder Brian Shannon joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to discuss the latest market action.

  • Quicken Loans parent company's stock skyrockets — CEO weighs in on rising rates

    Rocket Companies sees a big boost from the red-hot U.S. housing market.

  • Bank of America reduces staff in investment banking and trading - Bloomberg News

    Employees in sales and trading, research, investment banking and capital markets were affected by the move, the report said, citing two people familiar with the matter. The staff reduction is part of Wall Street's typical practice of staffing changes around this time of the year after bonuses are distributed, the report added. Bank of America declined to comment.

  • AMC Networks Had Over 6 Million Streaming Subs In Q4; Earnings Beat Street; Stock Pops

    AMC Networks ended 2020 with more than 6 million subscribers for its AMC Networks streaming services across recently launched AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now and ALLBLK– up 157% year-on-year. The company Friday reported fourth quarter earnings that beat Wall Street forecasts. Revenue slipped 0.6% to $780.3 million and AMC swung to net income of […]

  • Warren Buffett gave me a single piece of advice I'll 'treasure forever': Billionaire Thomas Tull

    Billionaire Thomas Tull — who runs a holding company Tulco modeled in part after Buffett's — described a piece of advice from Buffett that 'impacted' his decision-making.

  • Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow: Reports

    Russian media reported that a Boeing 777 plane made an emergency landing in Moscow in the early hours of Friday after the pilot reported a problem with the engine. The Interfax news agency cited an anonymous source saying that the pilot on the flight from Hong Kong to Madrid reported a failure of one of the left engine control channels and requested an emergency landing at the Moscow Sheremetyevo airport. Hong Kong's Civil Aviation Department identified the plane as a B777-300ER operated by Russia's state-funded Rossiya Airlines for cargo service.