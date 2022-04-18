2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

TipRanks
·5 min read

The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment.

The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in.

These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current share prices land close to their 52-week lows. Noting that each is set to take back off on an upward trajectory, the analysts see an attractive entry point. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out that the analyst consensus has rated both a Strong Buy, with major upside potential also on tap. Let’s take a closer look.

RumbleON (RMBL)

We’ll start with RumbleON, a unique automotive-related company. The company offers an online platform to connect buyers and dealers of recreational sporting vehicles, particularly motorcycles, but also pre-owned powersports vehicles of all sorts. RumbleON’s omnichannel tech-based platform makes it easy for powersports fans to connect, to buy and sell, with the goal of making powersports more accessible to more people.

RumbleON ran net losses through most of 2020 and 2021, but in 4Q21 the company reported an EPS profit of $1.35 on net income of $20.7 million. This was up dramatically from the $1.81 EPS loss in 4Q20. At the top line, the company showed $440.9 million in total revenue, up an impressive 47% year-over-year. For the full year 2021, the company had revenues of $1.58 billion, with an annual net income of $45.5 million – these were record results for a full year.

During the first quarter of this year, RumbleON has been moving to expand its operations and footprint. The company acquired Freedom Powersports, a distributor for 15 manufacturers, selling through 13 retail locations. The acquisition expands RumbleON’s network to 55 brick-and-mortar locations. RumbleON paid $130 million for Freedom, in a transaction composed of both cash and stock.

Despite the increasing earnings and expanding footprint, RumbleON shares have tumbled 48% this year.

However, 5-star analyst Eric Wold, of B. Riley Securities, thinks this new, lower stock price could offer new investors an opportunity to get into RMBL on the cheap.

"We feel that RMBL shares have been overly punished and provide an increasingly attractive opportunity trading at 3.4x our 2023 AEBITDA estimate—or a ~38% discount to the median of the vehicle dealer peer group,” Wold opined.

Wold goes on to explain why, in the event of increased recessionary pressures, RumbleON will find itself in a relatively strong position: “We believe the low inventory levels throughout the segment provide a hedge against that risk for RMBL. In typical recession scenarios, the industry would be facing too much inventory for the reduced demand and this would drive aggressive moves to sell inventory, including heavy promotional activities. However, that should not be the case now with the powersports industry and the RMBL dealer network were a recession to occur as the manufacturers would still need to fill a depleted dealer channel.”

Based on all of the above, Wold rates RMBL a Buy, with a $70 price target to suggest an upside of 221% for the next year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)

Wold may be exceptionally bullish, but the Street also is sanguine about RMBL. The stock’s 4 recent analyst reviews are all positive, giving it a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. With an average price target of $49, and a current trading price of $21.78, this stock has a one-year upside of 125%. (See RMBL stock forecast on TipRanks)

Olo Inc. (OLO)

The second beaten-down stock we’re looking at is Olo, whose name is an abbreviation of ‘online ordering.’ This New York-based cloud software company offers a B2B SaaS product, directed to restaurants; the platform allows business customers to place orders and direct deliveries, even from multiple suppliers and origination points.

Olo has been in business since 2005, but only entered the public trading markets in March of 2021. Since that IPO, however, OLO shares have fallen drastically. In 2022, the stock is down 46%, and overall, it is down 68% from its first day’s closing price.

The fall in share price came even as the company has shown solid earnings and profitable EPS in each of the four quarterly reports it has released since going public. At the top line, revenues have grown from $36.1 million in 1Q21 to $39.9 million in 4Q21; the last two quarters have shown sequential gains, and the 4Q top line was up 31% year-over-year. Non-GAAP EPS was steady at 3 cents per share in the first three reports, and slipped to 2 cents in the 4Q report; all four met or exceeded the earnings forecasts. On the balance sheet, Olo had $514.4 million in cash at the end of 2021.

This emerging tech company caught the eye of Piper Sandler’s Brent Bracelin, a 5-star analyst ranked among the top 5% of his Wall Street peers. Bracelin writes, "Q4 marks the seventh straight quarter of balancing of profitable growth, which is unique for a high-growth small-cap cloud software model... We continue to view 1Q22 as a potential growth trough as the company laps its toughest compare period, ahead of the Q2 reset in DoorDash pricing. That said, the FY22 outlook of 31% y/y at the midpoint suggests that top-line growth could reaccelerate exiting Q1.”

Bracelin’s comments support his Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on Olo shares, and he gives them a $20 price target, indicating his confidence in ~78% upside potential for the next 12 months. (To watch Bracelin’s track record, click here)

That the bullish view is par for this course is clear from Wall Street’s consensus – a Strong Buy, based on 5 unanimously positive analyst reviews. OLO shares are trading for $11.24, and their $21.60 average price target suggests an upside of 92% from that level over the next 12 months. (See OLO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • California cannabis mega-factory eyes federal legalization of weed

    The company behind a cannabis mega-factory in California is hoping federal legalization of the substance will allow it to expand distribution of joints, oils and edibles beyond the borders of the most populous U.S. state. California legalized recreational cannabis in 2016, but it remains on the federal list of controlled substances. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on April 1 to end the federal ban on marijuana, though the measure is seen as unlikely to pass the Senate.

  • Nvidia and AMD GPU prices continue to plummet

    It looks like 2022 is the summer of GPU price drops. We’ve seen a huge downward movement in the prices of these GPUs over the past couple of months. And it’s likely that isn’t going to stop anytime soon. Especially as we gear up for new Nvidia cards, as well as the eventual release of … The post Nvidia and AMD GPU prices continue to plummet appeared first on BGR.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income? Invest $63,000 in These 4 Dividend Stocks and Wait 3 Years

    One good source of investment returns during inflationary periods is dividend stocks. According to Fidelity, dividend stocks have accounted for 30% of the S&P 500's returns since 1930. Four dividend stocks you can buy today are Owl Rock Capital Corp. (NYSE: ORCC), B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY), Prudential Financial (NYSE: PRU), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 10 Stocks Under $10

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks under $10 in Cathie Wood’s portfolio. If you want to see some more stocks in this selection, go see Cathie Wood’s Portfolio: 5 Stocks Under $10. Cathie Wood is the chief executive officer and chief investment officer of ARK Investment Management, a Florida-based hedge fund that she founded […]

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Soar 33% to 60%, According to Wall Street

    Warren Buffett doesn't think too much of Wall Street analysts. Buffett and his longtime business partner Charlie Munger have stated in the past that they typically ignore what Wall Street analysts have to say. Here are three Buffett stocks that can soar 33% to 60% over the next 12 months, according to Wall Street.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.

  • These Upcoming Stock Splits Are Screaming Buys

    Looking for hot stocks to buy during market turbulence? Many investors have gotten excited about stock splits announced by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG). Three Fool.com contributors think Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Restoration Hardware (NYSE: RH) are worthy of your attention, stock split or not.

  • Top REITs To Recession-Proof Your Portfolio

    It’s no secret that inflation is breaking record 40-year highs, as it just hit 8.5%. High inflation and other factors have led to an inverted yield curve in March 2022. With an inverted yield curve, short-term Treasury bonds have higher interest rates than long-term ones, which normally isn’t the case. An inverted yield curve is often interpreted as an early predictor of a recession. The yield curve inverted before the 2001, 2008 and 2020 recessions. However, real estate investment trusts (REITs

  • 2 Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

    The semiconductor sector, which is responsible for producing the advanced computer chips that power our favorite electronics, is large and complex. Most investors are familiar with industry darlings like Nvidia or Advanced Micro Devices, but there's an entire subfield of companies providing critical products and services to the world's top chipmakers.

  • China Merchants Bank relieves president Tian Huiyu of his job in surprise move after US$11 billion stock sell-off amid talk of unspecified probes

    China Merchants Bank has unexpectedly relieved Tian Huiyu of his role as president and chief executive officer, after the stock plunged in Shanghai amid talk of investigations into the affairs of the country's largest retail bank. Tian, 56, was relieved of his job with immediate effect, and would be assigned to another post, the Shenzhen-based bank said, without specifying his new role. Tian, appointed to the bank's top post in September 2013, will be replaced by chief financial officer Wang Lia

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have proved virtually unstoppable. Although growth stocks have also taken it on the chin during the recent pullback in the broader market, history has shown that fast-growing companies often outperform during periods of economic weakness or contractions. In other words, it could be the perfect time to go shopping for high-quality growth stocks.

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Monday Morning

    The entire automotive industry has been struggling with supply chain issues, including a shortage of semiconductors. After sinking as much as 6.6% in early trading, Rivian shares were down 4.7% as of 10:23 a.m. ET. Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe says that the supply of batteries will be the biggest challenge to growing electric vehicle (EV) production.

  • 4 Supercharged Tech Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These tech businesses are posting significant sales growth while riding transformational megatrends.

  • Is Rivian a Buy After Shares Plunged Today?

    Investors in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have closely followed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) since its initial public offering (IPO) last fall. Now, while Rivian is working to ramp up production, it is facing supply chain shortages that forced management to reduce its estimate for 2022 vehicle production. Shares plunged again today after The Wall Street Journal reported more dire warnings, from Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe, related to the supply chain.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on bearish-looking names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Apogee Enterprises recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • A 40-year bull run in the bond market is under pressure as Treasury yields touch the 'most important trend line of all time'

    "This is the exact same trend line in effect since the 1981 peak, and that line comes into play at 2.81%. How we react to this line determines a lot."

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.