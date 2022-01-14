2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Raymond James Predicts Will Surge at Least 50%

TipRanks
·6 min read

This month marks an anniversary of sorts, as it was three years ago that the current bull market got started. Aside from the short, albeit deep, turndown in Feb/March of 2020, when the corona truck hit us, stock markets have been rising steadily since January 2019. And despite the pandemic, the market’s rate of increase was steeper after the short 2020 recession than before it.

In a recent note, Raymond James CIO Larry Adam says it’s time to ‘adjust our aim’ to take into account the dynamics of a bull market’s third year. He writes, “[The] returns in the third year of a bull market are historically more muted in comparison to those for the first and second…”

Even so, Adam points out that we’re still looking at ‘above-trend economic growth,’ which will be supportive of stocks. He notes that the macroeconomic backdrop may end up supporting overall EPS growth of 14%, in which case “the S&P 500 could easily reach the 5,050 milestone.” That would translate to a 9% annual gain for the index. Adam adds that stocks should remain attractively priced, even at increased valuation, given that we’re still (for now) operating in a low interest rate environment.

In a final comment on the bull market, Adam emphasizes "the importance of selectivity and identifying key long-term growth catalysts."

The stock analysts at Raymond James have been following this advice, picking out equities which they believe will win in the current market conditions. We’ve used TipRanks' database to pull the details on a couple of those stocks, Strong Buy choices with plenty of upside potential, at least 50%, for this year. Let's dive in and check out what makes them so compelling.

ReneSola, Ltd. (SOL)

Connecticut-based ReneSola is a holding company whose subsidiaries work at developing, building, operating, and selling solar-electric power projects in the US and European markets. The company has worked to diversify its approach, including not just solar power project development and electrical power generation, but also the design and building of solar modules and balance-of-system components, and contracting for construction and management of solar projects. The company is also an independent power producer, with more than 173 megawatts of solar power production in operation globally.

Solar power is known for its volatility as an energy source – it is only reliable during daylight, and everything from dust to snow can block the panels – and ReneSola’s quarterly results do reflect this aspect of the business. The last report, for 3Q21, is a good example; the company showed over $15.5 million at the top line, which was simultaneously up 59% year-over-year and 23% below the market expectation. Earnings results also showed mixed results. The quarter was the sixth profitable quarter in a row, with EPS of 2 cents – but the market had been estimated a 4-cent EPS, and one year earlier, the company had achieved 5 cents.

Looking forward, however, ReneSola has fine prospects for continued expansion. The company in December entered an agreement to sell 12 megawatts worth of power projects in Spain, and earlier this month it closed on a sale of 38 megawatts of solar projects in Poland. Back in November, ReneSola launched its first solar power project in Italy.

These are just a few of the company’s recent expansionary moves – but even so, the stock is down 76% over the past 12 months. According to Raymond James’ 5-star analyst Pavel Molchanov, however, investors can use this as an opportunity.

"Among U.S.-listed solars, ReneSola stands out for its substantial European footprint — comprising more than two-thirds of the project pipeline — making it one of the most direct ways for investors to get exposure to energy transition in Europe, bolstered by the world’s strongest climate policy. As a downstream pure-play with a predominantly build-and-sell business model, capital intensity is low, but the flip side is that revenue is lumpy from quarter to quarter. Following the stock’s 2021 underperformance — despite exceeding margin expectations, even amid input cost inflation across the value chain — we are raising our rating from Outperform to Strong Buy."

That Strong Buy rating comes with a $12.50 price target, which suggests a strong upside of 105% in the year ahead. (To watch Molchanov’s track record, click here)

Overall, SOL gets a Strong Buy rating from the Wall Street consensus, too, with 3 positive reviews for a unanimous view. The shares are selling for $6.17 and their $12.50 average price target matches Molchanov’s, for a 105% one-year upside potential. (See SOL stock forecast on TipRanks)

First Watch Group (FWRG)

The second stock on Raymond James' radar, First Watch, is an award-winning dining chain, serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch on a made-to-order basis. The chain uses fresh ingredients sourced daily, and offers a mixed menu of well-known favorites like pancakes, omelets, and salads next to specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl. The chain boasts over 430 locations in 28 states.

First Watch, based in Bradenton, Florida, has been in business since 1983, and took advantage of the rising market environment to go public this past October. The stock entered the NASDAQ index on October 1 with an initial price of $18 per share and over 10.8 million common shares made available. The offering raised over $195 million in gross proceeds.

In November, the company released its first quarterly report as a public entity, and showed strong growth in several key metrics. Same-store sales grew 46% year-over-year, and restaurant traffic was up 40%. Total revenue reached $157.4 million, for 57% yoy growth, and earnings came in at a net positive of 2 cents per share. In its forward outlook, the company is expected full-year fiscal 2021 same-store sales growth in the range of 31.5% to 33.5%, and is predicting adjusted net earnings in the range of $10.2 million to $11.2 million.

All of this adds up to an opportunity for investors, in the view of Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro. In his coverage of this stock, Vaccaro writes: “First Watch is a rapidly growing, full service restaurant concept with a strong track record of generating positive comps and attractive ROI’s on new unit growth that has been replicated across many markets. We believe the company is well positioned to continue gain share in the growing breakfast category, while sustaining 10%+ unit growth for the foreseeable future. We also believe the stock is reasonably valued in light of the company’s attractive growth prospects."

To this end, Vaccaro rates FWRG an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $24 price target implies an upside of 58% in the next 12 months. (To watch Vaccaro’s track record, click here)

While the consensus view on FWRG is not unanimous, the 10 reviews do include 8 Buys that outweigh the 2 Holds, for a Strong Buy rating. Shares are priced at $15.18 and their $25.80 average price target suggests an upside of 69% from that level over the course of 2022. (See FWRG stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: This Top Dividend Stock Pays More Than Triple The Market's Yield

    Simon Property Group, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, pays more than triple the market's dividend yield and is close to a buy point. The Indianapolis-based company owns, develops and manages real estate properties such as malls, outlet centers, office space, hotel and residential buildings in 37 U.S. states and Puerto Rico. It also has outlet centers across Asia, Europe and North America.

  • NATO and Russia fail to resolve "significant differences" over Ukraine

    "There are significant differences between NATO allies and Russia on these issues," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

  • Only one in 10 UK small businesses have moved online despite pandemic push

    Around half of SMEs still have not made the move to digital, according to a Lloyds Bank study.

  • 3 Meme Stocks That Are Actually Solid Long-Term Picks

    These stocks have been favorites among the trading crowds, but they're worth a look for long-term investors too.

  • Where Will Zoom Video Communications Be in 3 Years?

    Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) has gone on a wild ride since its IPO in April 2019. The video conferencing company went public at $36 per share, and its shares started trading at $65 on the first day. Zoom's stock subsequently skyrocketed in 2020 as its brand became synonymous with video calls throughout the pandemic, and its shares hit an all-time high of $588.84 that October.

  • Monster Beverage to buy craft-beer maker in alcohol market drive

    Coca-Cola Co has tied up with brewer Constellation Brands Inc to launch Fresca-branded ready-to-drink cocktails, while rival PepsiCo Inc has partnered with Boston Beer Co to launch a Mountain Dew-branded alcoholic beverage. Monster said the deal would add craft beer brands Cigar City, Oskar Blues, Deep Ellum, Perrin Brewing, Squatters and Wasatch to its portfolio but would exclude CANarchy's restaurants.

  • It's Crunch Time for Kellogg's Cereal Business

    Just before the pandemic hit in 2020, Kellogg (NYSE: K) basically completed a major portfolio overhaul. The fact that Kellogg's portfolio revamp ended just as the coronavirus pandemic began is very important. To smooth out distortions caused by the pandemic, Kellogg has been providing investors with two-year, compound growth rates.

  • Josh Hawley has it right: Members of Congress shouldn’t be playing the stock market

    Companies with deep pockets are also deeply involved with legislation. The potential for a conflict of interest seems clear. | Editorial

  • Andretti Rules Out F1 Team Acquisition With SPAC Cash

    Andretti&nbsp;Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company started by Michael Andretti, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday after closing on a $200 million initial public offering. Co-CEOs Michael Andretti and Bill Sandbrook discuss the venture's investment targets on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Space-focused SPAC brings in $287.5M with former Blue Origin president as CEO

    A blank-check company that has former Blue Origin President Rob Meyerson as its CEO has completed a $287.5 million initial public offering, furthering its plans to link up with ventures focusing on space, cybersecurity and energy innovation. C5 Acquisition Corp. closed the IPO with the sale of 28.75 million units at $10 per unit, which was 3.75 million units above the original allotment for sale. Those units are now listed as CXAC.U on the New York Stock Exchange, and common stock is expected to

  • My Top 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy in January

    These cryptocurrencies aren't just valuable, they're building real utility for the digital economy.

  • Peloton Stock to Drop Out of Nasdaq 100

    Peloton stock, which has fallen precipitously as of late, will be replaced by trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line in the Nasdaq 100 index on Jan. 24.

  • BlackRock assets cross $10 trillion, revenue slightly misses

    (Reuters) -BlackRock Inc's fourth-quarter profit beat analyst estimates on Friday, as the world's largest money manager's fee income rose and assets under management topped $10 trillion, but shares dipped as revenue slightly missed Wall Street estimates. A strong finish to the year by global financial markets helped boost the performance of asset managers in general, with BlackRock also benefiting from its large scale and wide reach. “It’s an impressive milestone and it just illustrates their dominance in the fastest growing areas within the industry,” said Kyle Sanders, analyst at Edward Jones.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As It Inks Deal To Develop Hydrogen-Powered City Buses?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, teams up with South Korea's Edison Motors to make city buses. Is PLUG stock a buy now?

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Top United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shareholders

    Learn about the history of United Parcel Service Inc., and the shipping company's top institutional and insider shareholders.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Ford Stock Passes Milestone, Tesla Gets Hammered; Nvidia Dives Despite This

    The Dow Jones reversed lower. Ford stock passed a milestone while Tesla stock plunged. Nvidia stock took a dive.

  • Five overlooked tech stocks poised to be the ‘household names of the future,’ according to this money manager

    Our call of the day from Michael Loukas, principal & CEO of TrueMark Investments, offers up 'category killers' in tech such as AI, cybersecurity and deep learning.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks billionaire D. E. Shaw is buying. You can skip our detailed analysis of billionaire’s hedge fund and its performance, and go directly to read 5 Dividend Stocks Billionaire D. E. Shaw is Buying. David Elliot Shaw, more commonly known as D. E. Shaw, gained prominence on […]