2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

TipRanks
·6 min read

Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance.

But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these options make it possible for investors to ‘buy low and sell high.’ These are the stocks that Warren Buffett had in mind when he said, “Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

Using TipRanks' database, we identified two stocks that feature both low prices now – and powerful upside potential for the coming year. Not to mention each one gets a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community. Let’s dive in and find out what’s driving that prospect.

GAN, Ltd. (GAN)

First up is GAN, a tech company that provides a platform and SaaS solutions in the online gaming sector. GAN works on a business-to-business model, supporting business clients in online gambling, primarily among US brick-and-mortar casinos. The company’s GameSTACK platform is designed for casinos taking their gaming and sports betting segments online.

GAN’s shares peaked in February of this year, at more than $30. Since then, the stock has fallen 55%. During these past few months, that the share price has been falling, GAN has still been expanding its operations. In July, the company entered an agreement to design a customized simulated gaming solution for Treasure Island Hotel & Casino. The Treasure Island gaming solution will be available on both desktop and mobile devices, and was GAN’s fifth new B2B client this year.

In other news, GAN earlier this month announced a two-year extension to its contract with the WinStar World Casino and Resort of the Chickasaw Nation. WinStar is the largest gaming property owned by the Chickasaw nation, with approximately 145 table games and 7,500 electronic games, and serves customers across Oklahoma and north Texas.

And just yesterday, GAN released its 2Q21 earnings report, and several of the metrics indicate a sound company. Revenue grew 24% sequentially, to $34.6 million. The company’s net loss moderated from Q1’s $4.5 million to $2.7 million. GAN reported having no debt and $52.1 million in cash at the end of Q2. Looking forward, GAN raised its full year revenue guidance of $125 million to $135 million. At the mid-point, this represents an impressive 270% year-over-year growth prediction.

Northland's 5-star analyst Greg Gibas is impressed by GAN’s forward prospects, writing: “GAN reported Q2:21 results that were in-line with our estimates and the company's preliminary results in July, which saw considerable upside to our estimates due to strong levels of B2C growth in international markets."

The analyst added, "We continue to be comfortable with GAN's positioning heading into 2H21, as the company is slated to launch new clients in existing and new markets over the next several quarters... GAN is set to launch its retail sports betting product, which will offer much more attractive revenue share agreements.”

These comments support Gibas’s Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating on the stock, and his $30 price target implies a one-year upside of 121%. (To watch Gibas’s track record, click here)

Overall, there are 4 recent analyst reviews on GAN, and they are unanimously positive, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $13.58, with a $26 average price target that suggests ~91% upside for the next 12 months. (See GAN stock analysis on TipRanks)

Kura Oncology (KURA)

Shifting gears, we’ll look at Kura Oncology, a clinical-stage biopharma firm with a focus on new anti-cancer precision medications. The company is developing small-molecule drug candidates designed to target cancer signaling pathways. On the precision end, Kura is using molecular and cell diagnostics to identify patients most likely to respond to treatment. The company is pursuing its research pipeline both independently and in partnership with other firms.

Kura’s pipeline currently features two drug candidates at the clinical stage. Tipifarnib is an orally dosed drug targeting head and neck squamous cell carcinomas (HNSCC) in patients with HRAS mutations. These mutations were discovered several decades ago, but tipifarnib is the first drug candidate specifically designed to target tumors with the mutated protein. The candidate is described as ‘a potent and highly selective inhibitor of farnesyltransferase, a critical enzyme for the activity of HRAS.’

At the clinical end, tipifarnib has been observed in over 5,000 patients and seen to have a manageable safety profile. Kura is prepping the KURRENT study, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of tipifarnib in combination with alpelisib. The study’s initial cohort will focus on patients who have PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC. Kura expects to begin the trial during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Also in the pipeline is KO-539, a drug candidate under investigation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). KO-539 blocks two proteins, menin and KMT2A/MLL, that are important in the proliferation of certain leukemia cells. The drug is currently in a Phase 1b study, with the first patients dosed this past June. Results are expected by 1Q22, and will be used to determine the proper dosing for a Phase 2 study.

Even with these upbeat pipeline updates, Kura’s share price has been slipping. The stock is down 51% so far this year. It’s important to note here that the company has no revenue stream as yet, and reported over $21 million in research and development expenses in the second quarter. On a positive note, Kura had $567.5 million in available cash as of June 30 this year.

Covering this stock from JMP, Reni Benjamin sees the clinical trials and the solid cash position as key, writing: “Kura reported 2Q21 financial results and provided key clinical updates expected for the remainder of 2021. With enrollment ongoing in the Phase 1b expansion cohorts for KO-539…, tipifarnib (tipi) advancing in a pivotal trial of HNSCC…, and a strong cash position of $567.5MM, we believe Kura represents an attractive investment opportunity in the targeted oncology space…”

Benjamin rates KURA stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $38 price target suggests it has room to grow 135% over the coming year. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here)

Evidently, Benjamin's colleagues also think Kura is well-positioned to deliver. The stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating, based on a unanimous 5 Buys. The forecast is for one-year gains of ~150%, given the average price target currently stands at $40.40. (See KURA stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Surefire Stocks That Are on Sale and Begging to Be Bought

    Long-term investors can net huge discounts on these top-tier growth stocks.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Investors who have owned stocks in the last year have generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return over the last 12 months is 34.3%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Johnson & Johnson’s Difficult Road: One company that has been a disappointing investment in the last year has been pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Johnson & Johnson investors have likely been extremely disappointe

  • Nvidia’s Q2 Revenue to Jump Over 60%, Earnings Could Disappoint

    The Santa Clara, California- based multinational technology company, Nvidia is expected to report its second-quarter earnings of $1.02 per share, which represents year-over-year growth of over 50% from $2.18 per share seen in the same period a year ago.

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Pinterest The Trade: Pinterest

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • What Is A Dividend? Plus The 5 Best Dividend Stocks Now

    What is a dividend and which companies have the best-yielding dividends? Read on for a primer on how best to approach this method of investing.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Cuts Stakes in 3 Drugmakers and GM, Adds to Kroger

    Overall, Warren Buffett and his investment lieutenants made few notable changes to Berkshire’s equity portfolio.

  • 3 Off-the-Radar Small-Cap Growth Stocks I Bought in August

    These little-known companies offer big-time growth prospects.

  • California watchdog alleges T-Mobile misled regulators to obtain Sprint merger approval

    T-Mobile misled state regulators about its planned CDMA network shutdown to gain approval for its 2020 merger with Sprint, according to a ruling from the California Public Utilities Commission.

  • Why the entire market is about to take off like a meme stock

    Ryan Payne, President of Payne Capital Management, Host of the Payne Points of Wealth Podcast, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the market impact from the latest retail sales data, investor sentiment, and outlook on market sectors to watch.

  • Here’s what Vanguard found to be the most potent inflation-fighting asset class

    Quantitative analyst at index fund manager Vanguard found the most potent inflation-fighting asset classes.

  • 'Shark Tank' star Kevin O'Leary says financial middlemen will be left shining shoes when DeFi technology takes their jobs

    High-profile investor Kevin O'Leary says one appeal of DeFi is that it could get rid of middlemen - who he says rip him off.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks: Are They Bargains Now?

    These drugmakers delivered some upsetting news, but was it really so bad?

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of lithium mining company Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) crashed in Tuesday trading and are down 11.5% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT. Who's to blame for Lithium Americas investors' recent run of bad luck, though? You may be surprised to learn that it's actually larger lithium miners Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) and Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) -- and the bank that warned against buying them yesterday.

  • UPDATE 1-More than 60 countries say Afghans, others must be allowed to leave Afghanistan

    More than 60 countries issued a joint statement saying Afghans and international citizens who want to leave Afghanistan must be allowed to depart and added that airports and border crossings must remain open, the U.S. State Department said late on Sunday. The U.S. government and countries including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Qatar and the UK said in a joint statement that "those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility - and accountability - for the protection of human life and property, and for the immediate restoration of security and civil order." The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan was over after insurgents took control of the presidential palace in Kabul as U.S.-led forces departed and Western nations scrambled on Monday to evacuate thousands of their citizens.

  • Analysis-U.S. SEC prepares to take on corporate America over workforce disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is headed for a scuffle with corporate America over how much information public companies must disclose about their most important asset: employees. Urged on by progressive Democrats, unions and investors, the regulator is working on a rule that will require public companies to disclose more information on their workforces, such as data on diversity, staff compensation and employee turnover. As companies depend less on physical assets and more on employees, including gig workers and contractors, such "human capital" data provides crucial insight into corporate strategy and governance issues, investors and employee advocates say.

  • 25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

    Gainers Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) shares rose 25.8% to $3.27 in pre-market trading after dropping around 7% on Monday. LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) rose 23.9% to $5.70 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a profit in the second quarter. Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) shares rose 14.7% to $27.30 in pre-market trading. Forte Biosciences is expected to review the Q2 results and announce topline data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of FB-401 for the trea

  • Why Highwoods Properties (HIW) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Highwoods Properties (HIW) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • 9 Money Moves To Make Now — If You Have $1,000 in Your Account

    With the economy still scorched by the pandemic and lower-income groups feeling the brunt of the burn, the prospect of having money to spare could sound like something out of a fairytale. But let's...