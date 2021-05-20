2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Steep Discounts

TipRanks
·6 min read

Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. The key here for investors is finding options in which the risk/reward combination will work toward long-term advantage.

So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for.

Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed two beaten-down stocks the analysts believe are gearing up for a rebound. Despite the hefty losses incurred over the past 52 weeks, the two tickers have scored enough praise from the Street to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA)

The first stock we’re looking at, Iovance, is an immune-oncology company, working on tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies to be used in cancer treatment. The technology is designed to stimulate the patient’s immune system into attacking cancer cells. Iovance has an active pipeline, with six drug candidates under investigation – several for multiple applications. The lead candidate, lifileucel, is undergoing clinical trials as a potential treatment for melanoma and cervical cancer.

The big news on Iovance in recent days directly concerns lifileucel. The drug, which has shown promise in early studies, is currently undergoing multiple Phase 2 clinical trials. Data from those trials is scheduled to be release in early June, and preliminary accounts suggest that Iovance has positive results to share.

The other major development, however, was not as good for lifileucel or Iovance. The company this week acknowledged that the FDA has responded to its submission of assay data on lifileucel, and has requested additional information on potency prior to making a decision on the biologics license application (BLA). The BLA submission, which had been expected in 2H21, has now been pushed back to 1H22.

Along with the regulatory hurdle, Iovance’s CEO, Maria Fardis, Ph.D., has announced that she is leaving the company. Her announcement came after the FDA feedback, and she will be succeeded on an interim basis by the company’s general counsel pending a search for a permanent CEO. On the news – of both the FDA feedback and the resignation of the CEO – Iovance shares tumbled nearly 40%.

Covering the stock for Baird, analyst Colleen Kusy remains bullish on Iovance. Kusy rates the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $55 price target suggests a 237% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Kusy’s track record, click here)

“Determining an assay remains the rate-limiting step in completing the BLA submission for lifileucel in melanoma. Given additional data to be submitted to the FDA, expectations for BLA filing have been delayed from 2021 to 1H22. While the delay is disappointing, we view updated filing guidance as a bode of confidence in reaching an agreement on a potency assay with the FDA this year," Kusy noted.

The analyst added, “Based on the strength of the results to date, we continue to expect lifileucel will ultimately get approved in melanoma based on the current data package. Additionally, we see broad potential for lifileucel in multiple additional tumor types…”

Overall, the analyst consensus on Iovance, even with the current events on the stock, is a unanimous Strong Buy, based on 11 recent reviews. The shares are priced at $16.33 after their recent slide, and the average target of $45.70 implies ~180% upside for the next 12 months. (See IOVA stock analysis on TipRanks)

Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

Staying in the pharma industry, next up we have Applied Therapeutics. The company is working on a pipeline of novel drug candidates designed to target ‘indications of high unmet medical need.’ In other words, Applied is working on new medications for serious, life-threatening, diseases that currently have no approved treatments.

There are two compounds in APLT’s pipeline at present – AT-007, a treatment for Galactosemia (a rare hereditary inability of the body to convert the galactose in milk into glucose usable by the body), and AT-001, which is under investigation as a treatment for diabetic cardiomyopathy.

AT-007 has recently completed a Phase 2 study on adult patients, and has a Phase 2 pediatric study still in progress. Data from the Galactosemia studies was presented at a professional forum in April, and an NDA is expected to be submitted by 3Q21.

In addition to the Galactosemia studies, AT-007 is under investigation as a treatment for Sorbitol Dehydrogenase Deficiency (SORD deficiency), and the Phase 2 pilot study has already started.

AT-001 is farther along in the pipeline, and the Phase 3 study was begun in 3Q19. The company expects that enrollment in the ARISE-HF global registrational study will be completed by the middle of this year. Efficacy data is expected in 2022.

APLT shares peaked in February, and have been slipped since then, declining approximately 70%. The slide coincides with a public offering of 3.45 million shares, at a price of $23 each. The sale netted $74.4 million in proceeds for operations.

After the stock sale Applied Therapeutics reported having $148 million in cash available as of the end of 1Q21. Given the company’s cash burn last year of $82 million, this gives APLT a cash runway of 22 months, or until January 2023.

Among the bulls is Baird analyst Brian Skorney who notes the major pipeline projects as positives.

“We continue to be encouraged by management's progress, as the galactosemia NDA filing remains on track for no later than 3Q21, a Phase 2 pilot study in SORD deficiency has been initiated, and the ARISE-HF study in diabetic cardiomyopathy is expected to complete enrollment in mid-2021 (also on schedule). Moving forward, we see the upcoming galactosemia review as the next major catalyst for shares,” Skorney opined.

To this end, Skorney rates APLT shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $35 price target implies it has room for 134% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Skorney’s track record, click here)

Overall, this is another biotech with unanimous approbation from the Street’s analysts; APLT has 3 recent positive reviews for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The $38.50 average price target suggests a robust 157% one-year upside from the current trading price of $14.96. (See APLT stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for beaten-down stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Recommended Stories

  • M&A Darling Iovance Tumbles on Drug Delay and CEO Departure

    (Bloomberg) -- Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. plunged 39% Wednesday as its chief executive resigned just hours after the biotech company announced the delay of its lead experimental medicine.The stock had its biggest drop since June 2013 and trading in Iovance was halted briefly after disclosing the abrupt departure of Maria Fardis, who has led the company since 2016. Iovance said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Fardis was leaving to pursue other opportunities and its general counsel, Frederick G. Vogt, would serve in her role while a replacement was found.The company didn’t respond to requests seeking further comment on the CEO’s departure.Late Tuesday, Iovance said a regulatory filing for its most-watched asset lifileucel, an experimental medicine for a deadly skin cancer, would be delayed until next year from 2021. Its shares started plummeting on news of the delay, then dropped further on the CEO’s resignation.Iovance has been a frequent pick on analysts’ M&A target lists, and before today 13 of the 14 analysts covering the company rated it the equivalent of a buy, with only one analyst recommending investors just hold on to the stock. Stifel and JMP analysts both dropped their ratings to the equivalent of a hold on Wednesday.“We don’t expect clarity on the situation anytime soon,” Stifel’s Benjamin Burnett wrote in a note to clients. “The abrupt departure of the CEO during what was already a sensitive situation adds too much hair to recommend shares.”Burnett says the chances of success for Iovance’s drug -- which belongs to a new class of immunotherapy medicines known as tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, or TILS, a special immune cell that attacks cancer cells -- is now a coin flip. A competing drug developer, Instil Bio Inc., fell 15%, the biggest drop ever for the company, which went public in March.The plunge may also be another hit for Iovance’s top holder Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, which has seen heavy outflows from its funds as investors turn toward less-risky assets.(Updates share price moves throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lampard claims he 'laid foundations' for Chelsea success

    Frank Lampard believes he built the platform for Thomas Tuchel, his successor as Chelsea manager, to succeed at Stamford Bridge.

  • Nikola granted ‘performance’ awards valued at $567 million to executives last year

    Nikola Corp. disclosed Wednesday that it granted stock awards to executives in 2020 with a combined value of about $567 million, intended as an "incentive for future performance."

  • Why Nikola Corporation Stock Slumped 6% on Wednesday

    Shares of electric- and fuel cell-powered truckmaker Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock plunged to close Wednesday down 6.2% after the company revealed, in a DEF 14A filing with the SEC, that in 2020 it issued "performance-based stock units" to company executives worth a combined $567 million -- a value exceeding 10% of Nikola's entire market capitalization at present. Nikola explained the stock grants as being "intended to compensate our named executive officers over its three-year term and" said the awards "will become vested as to all shares subject to it only if our share price increases to $55 during the three-year performance period." It all depends on whether Nikola, which at one point after its IPO via a SPAC company in 2020 had approached a valuation of nearly $66 a share, ever gets back to that point again.

  • Five Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Hundreds of Chinese companies trade in the U.S., but which China stocks should you consider? Here are the best Chinese stocks to buy and watch.

  • Channing Frye theorizes why Steph Curry is getting more love

    Though Curry arguably is the most popular basketball player in the world, he hasn't always received the same adoration from those in and around the NBA.

  • Fisker vs. Nikola: Which EV Startup Stock Is Primed For Upside In 2021?

    Electric vehicles (EVs) are proving to be an increasingly popular mode of transportation in different countries, including the United States, for their concept of clean energy and zero emissions. The U.S. Government has also been pushing for their adoption, fueling a rise in EV sales. According to a Bloomberg New Energy Finance report from last year, sales of EVs are expected to account for 10% of all passenger vehicle sales globally by 2025, and are expected to rise to 28% by 2030. EVs are anticipated to comprise around 58% of all global passenger vehicle sales by 2040, the report says. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us compare two EV-based startups, Nikola and Fisker, and see how Wall Street analysts feel about these stocks. Fisker (FSR) Fisker is a startup that is still in the process of developing its first EV, Ocean. The company announced its first-quarter results yesterday. Fisker posted revenues of $22,000 in Q1 and reported a net loss of $0.63 per share that was wider than the $0.01 per share loss in the same quarter last year. FSR had cash and cash equivalents of $985.4 million and zero debt as of March 31, while its operating loss was $33.1 million. Fisker’s Chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker stated that the company’s program to develop the Fisker Ocean remains on track and elaborated on the company’s partnerships with Foxconn and Magna on an earnings call following the results. “The advantage of our partnerships with Magna and Foxconn is undervalued. Our manufacturing partnership strategy began as a way to de-risk production cost, timing, and quality, enabling Fisker to focus efforts on customer-facing areas. The addition of a second platform and influential supplier has created a major supply-chain advantage as well. We are already seeing evidence of better access and pricing for high-value technology shared across programs (e.g., battery, high-performance chips, displays, etc.), and we are already benefiting from the influence of each partner to ensure supply of critical components such as chipsets and semiconductors.” According to Fisker, there were 16,000 reservations for its Ocean SUV as of May 17 and more than half of these reservations are from people who currently don’t own an SUV. This indicates that there could be a larger addressable market for its vehicles. FSR intends to price this SUV starting at $37,500. When it comes to operating expenses like non-GAAP research and development (R&D) and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in FY21, the company expects them to be between $210 million and $230 million and between $30 million and $40 million, respectively. The rise in operating expenses is a result of additional costs of $30 million related to Project PEAR (Personal Electric Automotive Revolution). Capex is forecast in the range of $210 million to $240 million for FY21. Separately, the company has also partnered with Sharp Corp, part of the Hon Hai Technology Group, where Sharp will manufacture in-vehicle screens, including automotive display systems. The screens and technology developed by Sharp will support the Ocean SUV, Project PEAR, and another two potential Fisker vehicles. Last week, Fisker also signed key framework agreements with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) to jointly develop and manufacture a new electric vehicle related to Project PEAR that will be priced at below $30,000. The new vehicle will be sold under the Fisker brand and will be commercialized in markets such as North America, Europe, China, and India. Manufacturing will begin initially in the United States with production expected to start in the fourth quarter of 2023, but will later be expanded to other locations, with an estimated annual volume of over 250,000 units. Notably, Project PEAR will be Fisker’s second vehicle. The company intends to start the production of its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV in the fourth quarter of next year in Europe and will unveil a prototype of the vehicle, ready for production at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this year. FSR intends to deliver four different types of vehicles by 2025. Yesterday, Fisker signed a partnership agreement with U.K.-based EV car subscription service, Onto. Onto will be the company's first customer in the U.K. Under the terms of the agreement, Onto will be the exclusive subscription/rental partner for Fisker for 2023. Fisker will supply the company's Ocean SUV to Onto and will deliver up to 700 vehicles in 2023. Fisker also addressed the rising competition in the electric SUV market at its earnings call and said that it was confident that its Ocean SUV will grab a share of the market as it would be competitively priced and will be equipped with advanced technology. In order to upgrade the software and provide digital data services to Fisker’s SUV on the go, and monetize these digital services at a later date, the company is also setting up software excellence centers in the United States and India. (See Fisker stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the earnings, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Hold on the stock. Molchanov said in a research note, “We are fans of Fisker's Ocean SUV, expected to start shipping in late 2022. We have two specific questions that are keeping us on the sidelines for now, pertaining to battery sourcing and the mix of Ocean versions — the latter being especially pivotal for the future margin structure.” Shares of Fisker have tanked 13.2% in the past month. Overall, consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on 5 Buys, 3 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $25.14 indicates upside potential of around 106.1% from current levels. Nikola (NKLA) Nikola is a manufacturer and designer of hydrogen-electric and battery-electric vehicles (BEV), vehicle components, and electric vehicle drivetrains. Earlier this month, the company reported its Q1 results with a net loss of $120.2 million that widened from a net loss of $33.1 million in the same quarter last year. Nikola’s CEO, Mark Russell said, “During the first quarter Nikola continued to deliver on our previously communicated milestones and execute on our business plan. We have had continued success in commissioning and validating the Nikola Tre BEVs, and are nearing completion of both our Ulm, Germany and Coolidge, Arizona manufacturing facilities.” The company’s first batch of five Tre BEVs are undergoing validation testing and it expects to deliver its first Tre BEV in the fourth quarter of this year. Last month, NKLA, along with IVECO and OGE, announced the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, where the company will install hydrogen fueling location infrastructure for original equipment manufacturers’ (OEMs) fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) across Germany. This partnership between Nikola, IVECO, and OGE is expected to facilitate the cost-effective distribution of hydrogen from production to storage and fueling locations. The company considers it an important move towards expanding its hydrogen infrastructure network in Europe. NKLA is looking at expanding its hydrogen infrastructure in the U.S. and has entered into a partnership with TravelCenters of America to install hydrogen fueling stations for heavy-duty trucks at two existing sites in California. These two stations are expected to be operational commercially by Q1 of 2023. The company has also tied up with a port trucking company in Southern California, Total Transportation Services, for vehicle trials, and the company intends to order FCEVs and 100 Nikola Class 8 BEVs. For Q2, R&D expenses are expected to be in the range of $87.5 million to $92.5 million, while SG&A expenses are anticipated to be between $62.5 million and $67.5 million. Capex for the second quarter is expected to be between $60 million and $65 million. NKLA has revised its FY21 guidance for R&D expenses and expects them to be in the range of $318 million to $328 million as a result of higher stock-based compensation expenses, while SG&A expenses are anticipated to be between $252 million and $262 million. This year, Nikola is looking forward to the start of its vehicle production on a trial basis at its joint venture manufacturing facility in Ulm, Germany, in June, and at the greenfield manufacturing facility in Coolidge, Arizona, in July. The company also expects to announce more customers who will test its vehicle fleet and additional hydrogen infrastructure partnerships. (See Nikola stock analysis on TipRanks) Following the earnings, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Hold and a price target of $13 on the stock. Ives commented on the results, “It is the company’s investments into a hydrogen powered battery and the benefits of this type of electricity/battery vs. the traditional battery electric motors currently used in EV’s globally that is a key part of driving the value proposition in the eyes of investors on this story stock.” “In a nutshell, NKLA is a "prove me" story looking ahead and the company laying out a tight and step by step roadmap that investors can clearly judge success/failure will be the key to success between now and 2023 in our opinion with the chip shortage a near-term overhang,” Ives added. Overall, consensus among analysts is a Hold based on 1 Buy and 5 Holds. The average analyst price target of $18.80 indicates upside potential of around 36.7% from current levels. Bottom Line Analysts are cautiously optimistic about Fisker despite the stock offering more upside potential than Nikola as it remains to be seen how the company’s Ocean SUV will fare among the rising competition in the electric SUV market. The Street is sidelined on Nikola as the company continues to look at expanding its hydrogen-powered battery infrastructure, but it is yet to start full-fledged vehicle production at its manufacturing facilities.

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Jill Biden said Kamala Harris could ‘go f*** herself’ after 2019 debate attack on Joe, new book claims

    Jill Biden told a group of close supporters that Kamala Harris could “go f*** herself” after the then-Senator attacked Joe Biden during the June 2019 Democratic primary debate regarding his record in the US Senate. Both the now-first lady and president were caught off-guard at the time by the stinging rebuke of Mr Biden’s recollection of working with segregationist senators and lack of support for school busing — a policy from which Ms Harris benefited as a child. The report of Ms Biden’s comments comes from an upcoming book on the 2020 Democratic presidential primary by journalist Edward-Isaac Dovere, an excerpt of which was published in Politico.

  • Trump tells Republicans to block further probe into Capitol riot calling it a ‘Democrat trap’

    ‘Republicans must get much tougher and much smarter, and stop being used by the Radical Left’

  • 18 things you probably didn't know about Meghan Markle

    From her brief stint on "Deal or No Deal" to her calligraphy skills, there are things that even die-hard royals fans may not know about the star.

  • Trump news – live: 35 Republicans defy ex-president to back Capitol riot commission

    Follow the latest developments in US politics

  • US condemns comments on Jews by Turkish president as antisemitic

    ‘You are writing history with your bloody hands’

  • ‘A sham and a con’: GOP-dominated board says Trump-backed ‘audit’ of votes in Arizona is making them a ‘laughing stock’

    The politicians call on the state Senate president to end the recount

  • Internet reacts to Andrew Giuliani launching run for New York governor

    ‘I swear I can hear people from New York laughing as they hear Andrew Giuliani is running for Governor’

  • Giuliani admits telling Capitol rioters to engage in ‘trial by combat’ but insists it was ‘hyperbole’

    Former New York City mayor is facing lawsuit alleging he helped incite 6 January insurrection

  • Trump has claimed $65,500 in taxpayer-funded presidential pension since leaving White House

    Since 20 January, Trump has made $65,000 in pension payouts despite campaign promises in latest financial scandal

  • June 2021 Editor's Letter

    AD's Editor-in-Chief unveils what's in store for this month's issue

  • Which Covid vaccine is better? How long does it last? The most common vaccine questions answered

    The CDC and FDA say the vaccine is safe and effective in both pregnant women and children as young as 12 years old

  • Goop's UK operations threatened with shutdown

    Companies House threatens to dissolve Gwyneth Paltrow's firm in the UK over an accounts filing row.