2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Under $10 With Over 100% Upside Potential

TipRanks
·6 min read

Small-capitalization stocks have been hit particularly hard over the past months. A look at the Russell 2000, the leading index of small caps, tells the story. The Russell last hit a record high back in November of last year, and it's gone mostly downhill from there -- falling 20%.

But low prices now could translate into investor opportunities later on. In fact, Jefferies strategist Steven DeSanctis believes that the small caps are in a "bottoming out process." DeSanctis argues that “valuations are getting a lot cheaper," and that makes a circumstance in which investors could ‘buy the dip.’

With this in mind, we delved into the TipRanks database and homed in on two small cap names that have seen steep recent losses – but still carry Strong Buy ratings from the analyst community. Both are trading for under $10 a piece, providing a low entry point with the prospect of at least 100% growth ahead.

Vincerx, Inc. (VINC)

We'll start with Vincerx, a biotech firm researching new therapies to address unmet needs in oncological treatments. The company has an active research pipeline, featuring both a small molecule drug program and a bioconjugation track.

The small molecule program features the company’s most advanced drug candidate, VIP152, which is undergoing a variety of trials as a treatment for lymphomas, leukemias, and various solid tumors. The drug candidate is a PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor, and has recently – this past December – had several important milestones reported.

First, on December 7, the drug candidate was granted orphan drug designation by the FDA, for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. This brings up the second milestone announcement, from December 11; the company announced data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of VIP152 in the treatment of high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL) and chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). The data demonstrated clinically significant results, with a potent and durable therapeutic effect.

Finally, the third milestone was announced on December 17; the company has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 dose escalation study of VIP152 in the treatment of both relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and in Richter Syndrome. The company intends to dose a total of 20 patients in each track of the study.

These are the most advanced research programs in Vincerx’s pipeline. Other programs, on an additional five drug candidates, are at various levels of discovery and preclinical development.

Standing squarely in the bull camp, H.C. Wainwright analyst Michael King rates VINC a Buy, and his $25 price target implies a robust upside of 267% for the next 12 months. (To watch King’s track record, click here)

Backing his stance, the analyst wrote: “Vincerx is positioned at the right place at the right time with the right drug. Vincerx is in the propitious position of having a highly viable drug in a vibrant and growing hematologic malignancies market. This marketplace has evolved and grown rapidly in recent years… VIP152 can enter therapeutic 'white space' with a novel mechanism of action and an acceptable safety profile. Coupled with a large and growing patient population, we believe VIP152 is positioned for commercial success.”

Turning now to the rest of the Street, where there is no deviation here from a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a total of 5 Buy reviews. Neither is there much of a change on the projected gains front. The $25.33 average price target implies shares are set to rise 272% over the one-year timeframe. (See VINC stock forecast on TipRanks)

DocGo (DCGO)

Now we’ll turn to a different facet of the healthcare sector. DocGo has recognized a weakness in the telehealth industry – the gap between remote connections and the need for periodic direct provider-patient contact. The company offers a ‘last mile’ mobile health service, bringing trained professionals to administer direct care – particularly diagnostics and medical transport – when and where it’s needed. The company describes itself as ‘bridging the gap’ between virtual and direct care.

Back in early November, the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Motion Acquisition Corporation announced that its shareholders had approved a business combination with DocGo. The merger was completed on November 5, and took DocGo onto the public markets; the DCGO ticker started trading on November 8. The merger brought $158 million in net cash proceeds to DocGo. Since the SPAC was completed, DCGO has fallen 36% in trading.

The fall in stock price came even as DocGo has reported solid revenue – in both results and forecasts. For 3Q21, the first quarter the company reported as a public entity, DocGo showed a top line of $85.8 million, up an impressive 219% from 3Q20. Looking ahead to Q4, the company has released preliminary figures showing quarterly revenue of $107.8 million, which mark a 246% yoy gain – and the seventh quarter in a row of record revenue.

The company has been moving recently to expand its footprint, and earlier in January it announced a multi-year contract with Aetna in New York and New Jersey to provide mobile at-home healthcare services to commercial and Medicare Advantage patients. The contract will make DocGo’s services available to up to another 2.5 million potential patients.

Also in January, DocGo announced that it had acquired three ambulance licenses and additional transport assets from Mid Atlantic Care. The acquisition expands DocGo’s business area into Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware. The service expansion will include basic life support, advanced life support, and specialty care transport services.

5-star analyst Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity is impressed with DocGo, not least by its recent acquisition and expansionary moves.

“The Mid Atlantic acquisition along with the Aetna contract announced January 17, providing 2.5 million commercial and Medicare Advantage members with access to DocGo's mobile at-home healthcare services, illustrates that the company has strong momentum in both its medical transportation and mobile health business units. Given DocGo's favorable outlook and positive adj. EBITDA profile, we believe shares are attractive given the current market environment.”

Close’s comments support his Buy rating on the stock, and his $13 price target indicates potential for 100% upside in 2022. (To watch Close’s track record, click here)

Overall, it’s clear that Wall Street agrees with the Canaccord outlook; DocGo has picked up 4 analyst reviews since its SPAC completion, and they are unanimously positive, making for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are selling for $6.48 and the $13.75 average price target implies a robust 112% upside going forward. (See DCGO stock forecast on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for small cap stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid Helped Danaher Gain Market Share. The Stock Should Also Gain.

    The company is a force in the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental markets. Also, Wall Street views on 3M, Verizon, Charter Communications, Bankwell Financial, and Qualtrics.

  • U.S. Treasury weighs alternatives to ID.me after privacy concerns raised

    The U.S. Treasury said on Friday it is considering alternatives to facial-recognition technology by commercial provider ID.me to verify identities for online taxpayer accounts after some lawmakers raised privacy concerns. The Internal Revenue Service announced in November that it will transition this year to identity verification using ID.me technology for accessing online services including tax records and Child Tax Credit information. Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden said on Twitter that he was "very disturbed" by the prospect of taxpayers submitting to facial recognition.

  • Career expert: Here's how to launch a side business while still at your 9-to-5 job

    If you’re wondering how to toe the line between pursuing a side hustle and keeping your boss happy, here are some tips.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Still Must Take This Step; 5 Key Earnings

    Dow Jones futures fell modestly Sunday evening, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures. A stock market rally attempt showed whipsaw action last week, but closed with strong gains Friday. Tech titans Apple and Microsoft led the way, having positive reactions on earnings.

  • My 2 Best Semiconductor Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Pandemic-driven supply chain disruptions have negatively affected numerous industries, reducing inventory levels and putting inflationary pressure on the economy. In fact, global semiconductor revenue skyrocketed 25% in 2021, topping $500 billion for the first time, according to research company Gartner. More importantly, semiconductors play a critical role in virtually every sector of the economy, from established industries like auto manufacturing and consumer electronics to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence and the metaverse.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. BRP Group Inc. recently was downgraded to Sell with a D+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $50,000 Into $250,000 by 2030

    Investing in a volatile market is never easy; that's why long-term strategies tend to deliver the best results.

  • 3 Top Cloud Stocks Down 40% I'd Buy Without Hesitation

    When the market sells off tech stocks, even the gems aren't immune, giving investors a chance to get great companies at a discount.

  • The Nasdaq Has Plummeted 14% in 2022, but These 3 Dividend Kings Have Shrugged It Off

    On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve confirmed intentions to begin raising interest rates in March. Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinted to expect the unexpected, stating that the Fed would take a flexible approach to raise rates and respond to inflation as needed. Although it's a reasonable position to take, and could be the best course of action long term, the U.S. stock market tends to hate short-term uncertainty.

  • Comcast, Chevron, and 7 More Companies That Boosted Their Stock Dividends This Week

    Chevron Comcast and Kimberly-Clark were among the many U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this week. Several other energy firms declared dividend increases as well. Oil services company Halliburton (HAL) said it plans to raise its quarterly dividend to 12 cents a share, more than double the 4.5 cents it has been paying.

  • U.S. Stock Futures Poised for Lower Open on Monday

    Roughly 20% of S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including Google’s Alphabet, General Motors, Facebook’s Meta Platforms, Ford Motor and Amazon.com.

  • Want $200 in Monthly Dividend Income? Invest $26,500 in These High-Yield Stocks

    While there is no shortage of ways to make money on Wall Street, few investing strategies have proved more successful over long periods of time than buying dividend stocks. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies paying a dividend to their non-dividend-paying peers over a four-decade stretch (1972-2012).

  • Better Buy: Nvidia vs. AMD

    Computers in many forms are becoming increasingly vital for both business and personal use. Two leading computer component suppliers are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) (NASDAQ: AMD).

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Deliver 5X Gains by 2030

    Don't think that the current malaise for biotech investors will last forever. There are some biotech stocks that have tremendous long-term potential. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ: MRVI), and Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST).

  • Stocks Are on a Wild Ride. 20 Bargains to Buy Now, According to Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    From Peru to Palo Alto, our Roundtable panelists see plenty of opportunities in increasingly challenging markets.

  • How Much You Need To Be Rich Today as Opposed to 20 Years Ago

    What does it mean to be "rich?" It sounds like a simple question, but it's not so easy if you are trying to put a real number on it. Is a "rich" person someone who has $1 million? $2 million? $10...

  • Want to Be a Millionaire Investor? Consider This Warren Buffett Pick

    Investing can make you rich if you do it right. Perhaps the best example of this is Warren Buffett who has become a billionaire largely through a series of sound investments. The good news is, anyone can follow Buffett's advice and have a very good chance of building substantial wealth for themselves over time.

  • The 60%-40% portfolio will deliver anemic returns over the next decade — here’s how to adapt

    Investors must add alternative investments to their asset-allocation mix. These three model portfolios deliver similar returns with less risk.

  • 3 Value Tech Stocks to Buy After the Market Sell-off

    With that in mind, three Fool.com contributors think Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO), and Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ: KLIC) are a buy right now. Billy Duberstein (Micron): DRAM and NAND flash producer Micron had held up better than high-flying growth stocks from November through early January, but even this outperforming value stock cracked amid the big market sell-off over the past two weeks. It's possible supply could be squeezed even more in the near future amid the ongoing chip shortage.

  • 2 Stocks That Are Generating More Than 300% Sales Growth

    These companies are still in their early growth stages and their numbers are likely to get even bigger in the future.