2 students arrested after bringing knives into Fitchburg High School

Two students were arrested after police say they brought knives into Fitchburg High School, prompting a large emergency response on Monday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a threat at the school around 9:30 a.m. ordered a lockdown to allow for a sweep of the building, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

A 17-year-old student armed with a pocket knife and a 16-year-old in possession of a kitchen knife were subsequently found in the school’s library.

Both students, whose names have not been released because if their age, were arrested on a charge of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds.

The school’s lockdown was lifted after police determined that there was no threat.

An investigation remains ongoing.

