2 students arrested over online threats posted against 2 Gwinnett County schools this week

Two Gwinnett County students are facing criminal charges after school leaders found online threats directed at two schools this week.

Pictures of guns posted on social media and a mention of “taking a trip to Five Forks” caused a lot of anxiety for parents at Five Forks Middle School this week.

School leaders learned about the pictures on Sunday and by Tuesday, two students were under arrest and facing criminal charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

The threats led to extra security at both Five Forks and Crews Middle schools this week.

School police officers say the students confessed and said they made the posts as a joke to scare people and disrupt school.

“We don’t want to see students be arrested but if you make these threats, they’re not a joke, they’re not funny, and you will be held accountable for your actions,” said Bernard Watson with Gwinnett County Schools.

Coming up in a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m., why school leaders say despite the warnings from officials, they’re not seeing decreases in the threats.

IN OTHER NEWS: