2 students charged with bringing stolen guns to Hillside High School in Durham

Two students at Hillside High School face weapons charges after bringing guns to school, The Durham County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday night.

Durham Public School security staff told school resource officers from the Sheriff’s Office a Hillside student was planning to bring a weapon to campus Thursday, according to a sheriff’s news release.

“The student was identified by staff and upon arriving to the campus this morning was questioned by SROs,” the release stated. “It was discovered that the juvenile was in fact in possession of a handgun.”

While investigating that incident, officials identified another student who might have a weapon on school grounds.

“This individual was also questioned and found to have a handgun as well,” the release stated.

Each student was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon on educational property, the release stated.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.