2 students charged after drug exchange at Lake Norman High School, deputies say

Two Lake Norman High School students are facing charges after being caught on camera conducting a drug deal on campus, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Friday, school resource officers were told there was a possible drug violation.

While investigating, law enforcement found security footage that showed two students trading a Ziploc bag between themselves in the hallway.

Officers found and questioned both students and learned one student had the money from the exchange, while the second student had a Ziploc bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms.

The first juvenile was charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony possession of a controlled substance. The second was charged with felony buying or receiving a controlled substance.

