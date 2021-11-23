2 students injured, another arrested after a fight at East Meck High School, police say

Two 15-year-old students at East Mecklenburg High School suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted with an “unknown and unseen weapon” during a fight Monday morning, police said.

Another student involved in the fight was arrested for having a knife in their bookbag, but no charges have been filed, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

‘Talk about it with us’: High school students demand transparency from CMS on safety

At 9:39 a.m., a school resource officer responded to a fight on the Monroe Road campus. Neither of the injured students needed Medic transport or assistance, police said.

This incident is classified as an aggravated assault, police said.

More than 90 weapons, including eight guns, were found on Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ campuses between Aug. 25 and Oct. 20, the Observer previously reported.

In a message to East Meck families, Principal Rick Parker said additional police were called to “ensure the safety and security” of students and staff. All students involved in the fight were searched by police officers, and that’s when the knife was found, Parker said.

“This is unacceptable behavior and a violation of the CMS Code of Student Conduct,” Parker said. “Students who violate the code will be disciplined accordingly.”

As a precaution, the school operated on a modified lockdown on Tuesday.