2 students to represent Charlotte in regional Spelling Bee

Nine students from across the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District spelled their hearts out in the district’s Spelling Bee on Thursday.

The winner was Davidson’s Dhruva Srivatsa, who won at the district level for the second straight year.

Srivatsa is hoping to advance past regionals and get to the national Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.

>>WHO WON LAST YEAR?

First, he’ll have to win against the Carolinas’ best spellers at the regional event scheduled for March 17 at Bank of America Stadium.

An eighth-grader from Randolph Middle School, Arnav Srivastava, was the runner-up in the competition. He’ll join Srivatsa to compete in the regional event.

The last time someone from North Carolina won the national Spelling Bee was in 1970.

(WATCH: CMS counselor opens toy boutique aimed at improving youth self-esteem)



