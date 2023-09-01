2 students stabbed at Florida high school in community cleaning up from Hurricane Idalia
The suspect was taken into custody, Clearwater Police Department said.
Jobs in the residential construction sector rose in August, increasing by 2,400 jobs from the month before.
Although several key films have been bumped due to strikes, expect a slew of buzzy blockbusters and award contenders this fall.
A global law enforcement operation this week took down and dismantled the notorious Qakbot botnet, touted as the largest U.S.-led financial and technical disruption of a botnet infrastructure. The law enforcement operation, named “Operation Duck Hunt,” saw the FBI and its international partners seize Qakbot's infrastructure located in the United States and across Europe. The U.S. Department of Justice, which ran the operation alongside the FBI, also announced the seizure of more than $8.6 million in cryptocurrency from the Qakbot cybercriminal organization, which will soon be made available to victims.
The New York Police department has been using drones in a limited capacity for years — deploying unmanned aircraft systems for search and rescue missions, to document crime scenes, or to monitor large public events like New Years Eve in Times Square. Soon, you might see one in your backyard as well: NYPD officials have announced plans to use drones to follow up on noise complaints during the long Labor Day weekend.
The United States Department of Energy is dedicating $15.5 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles. As part of President Joe Biden's Investing in America agenda, most of the money will go to automakers and suppliers to retool their plants to produce electric, hybrid and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, the agency said Thursday. A total of $12 billion ($2 billion in grants and $10 billion in loans) will directly support automotive manufacturing conversion projects for light-, medium- and heavy-duty EVs.
Don't try to drive around Nebraska with a cow riding shotgun; the local cops have a low tolerance for bull****.
The fourth season of Lower Decks is focused on the team's growth.
The Department of Education is discharging $72 million in student loans for over 2,300 former students who attended Ashford University.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
Farley's father, Robert, was 61.
Space robotics startup Gitai has closed an additional $15 million in funding, a little over three months after announcing a $30 million Series B extension round to advance its technology for the moon. The new funding will enable the company to increase its California-based headcount and grow its relationships with NASA, commercial space companies based in the U.S. and the Department of Defense, Gitai CEO Sho Nakanose said. Gitai, which also has offices in Japan, aims to provide the labor force for space: inexpensive robots capable of constructing and maintaining space colonies and other infrastructure.
The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The US Department of Justice just sued SpaceX, alleging that the company engaged in discriminatory hiring practices against refugees and asylum seekers. The suit says that these practices occurred between 2018 and 2022 and that SpaceX “wrongly claimed” that export control laws limited it to hiring US citizens and lawful permanent residents.
Addison's original reckless driving charge would be dropped in this plea agreement.
Kim France tells Yahoo Life that she's embarrassed about retouching Simpson's image in 2010.
The 24-year-old reportedly returned to practice days after the arrest.
Six white former Mississippi police officers, some of whom reportedly called themselves the “Goon Squad,” pleaded guilty in a racist attack on two Black men who endured hours of torture from the officers.
Cruise, the self-driving car subsidiary of GM, has been asked to reduce its robotaxi fleet by 50% in San Francisco following a crash Thursday night with a fire truck. The California Department of Motor Vehicles, the agency that regulates the testing and deployment of autonomous vehicles in the state, requested the reduction in operations. The state agency said it is investigating "recent concerning incidents" involving Cruise vehicles in San Francisco.