2 students were killed in a Des Moines shooting. Here's what we know:

Two students were killed and an employee was seriously injured in a shooting at Starts Right Here, an educational mentorship program in downtown Des Moines.

Here's what we know so far.

Where did the shooting happen?

It was reported just before 1 p.m. Monday at Starts Right Here, located at 455 S.W. Fifth St. in an office park on the southern edge of downtown Des Moines.

What did police see when they got there?

Police found the two students in very critical condition. Officers performed CPR until medical personnel could transport them to the hospital, where they died.

The injured employee also was taken to the hospital, where they were undergoing surgery Monday.

Witnesses to the shootings gave officers a description of a vehicle. Police were able to track it down and stop it about 2 miles south of Starts Right Here near McRae Park. Police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Parizek said one person fled from the vehicle and was tracked down by a K-9 officer. He said two others remained in the car and that all three were taken into custody.

Des Moines police investigate a multiple-injury shooting at Starts Right Here, 455 S.W. Fifth St., a nonprofit educational mentorship program that helps at-risk metro Des Moines youth, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023.

Who were the students who died?

The names of the students killed had not been released as of late Monday afternoon.

At the Des Moines City Council meeting on Monday, Mayor Frank Cownie identified the injured employee as the nonprofit's founder, Will Holmes, who goes by the stage name Will Keeps. “We all wish Will our best," Cownie said.

Who were the shooters?

Police said detectives were questioning the suspects at the police station. Their names had not been released and charges have not been filed.

Cownie said Monday the suspects are teenagers.

What is Starts Right Here?

Founded by local rapper and activist Will Holmes, Starts Right Here helps re-engage students in the Des Moines school district's Options Academy credit recovery program, the district said in a news release. It said the group supports students no longer in a school building due to behavioral issues.

The program was started as a partnership with Des Moines Public Schools in 2021.

Is Starts Right Here a Des Moines charter school?

Starts Right Here is not a charter school, but the founder was a proponent of expanding Iowa's charter school law in 2021. Gov. Kim Reynolds’ signed the charter school law in May 2021 at Starts Right Here.

In July 2021, Holmes told the Register he was considering starting a charter school for at-risk youth.

Was this a mass shooting?

There's no single consensus on the definition but most organizations would not consider the Des Moines shooting a mass shooting.

The Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit research group, defines a mass shooting as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

In contrast, Everytown currently defines it as a shooting in which four or more people are shot and killed, again excluding the shooter.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation doesn't have a mass shooting definition. Instead, the FBI defines "mass murder" as an incident where four or more people are killed, which can include gun violence.

