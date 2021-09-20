2 suffer non-life-threatening injuries in assault, stabbing at Dayton McDonald's

Sep. 20—Two men were issued a court summons in a reported assault and stabbing at a Dayton McDonald's Sunday that left both men with non-life-threatening injuries.

A stabbing was reported just before 11:05 a.m. at McDonald's, 410 S. Main Street, according to Regional Dispatch.

"Upon arrival [police] were able to locate the two adult males involved in this incident who were both suffering from non-life threatening injuries and were transported to the hospital for treatment," read a statement from Dayton police. "The initial indications are that this incident resulted from an argument that escalated into assault. Given both individuals had injuries and there were issues determining the primary aggressor, both parties will be summoned into court."

One of the men had a blunt object and the other had a knife, according to an incident report.

Neither were listed on the Miami Valley Jails inmate roster and no formal charges have been filed as of Monday afternoon.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.