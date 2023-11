Nov. 22—Two people survived a plane crash into Hungry Horse Reservoir on Saturday.

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, the plane went down about 1:40 p.m., near the Doris Boat Launch.

The pilot and the passenger were rescued — one by ALERT and the other by Two Bear Air. Both the pilot and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The make and model of the plane was not immediately available.