2 suspected burglars caught red-handed hiding inside closed Macon business with burglary tools

Two men were caught red-handed hiding inside a closed business in Macon this week.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the pair were caught by deputies hiding inside a closed business on Pio Nono Avenue.

The front glass of the business was broken during the incident.

When deputies found them hiding, the men had two bags of burglary tools and a firearm with them.

Both men were taken to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center and will face charges including commercial burglary and criminal damage to property.

