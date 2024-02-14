2 suspected gang members arrested in 'random' 4 killings in southeast L.A. County

Los Angeles County and other officials identified the two people arrested in a recent shooting as gang members who targeted random people. In a news conference, Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the men, 42-year-old Gary Jonathan Garcia and 20-year-old Wayne McNeely Timberland, shot four people in Bell, Huntington Park, Cudahy and unincorporated Los Angeles on Sunday and Monday. “It appears this was a random murder spree; however, homicide investigators have not ruled anything out," Meyer said. The motive remains unknown and interviews are still underway, but Meyer confirmed that one of the men was arrested in San Bernardino County by deputies and another was taken into custody at a Compton home by the LASD's SWAT team. KTLA's Rachel Menitoff reports on Feb. 13, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/watch-live-l-a-county-officials-announce-arrests-in-4-connected-killings-in-southeast-l-a-county/

