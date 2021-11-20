2 suspected robbers shot during holdup at Spanaway marijuana store

An employee at a marijuana shop in Spanaway shot two suspected robbers during a holdup Thursday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called about 9:30 p.m. to a cannabis store in the 17000 block of Pacific Avenue for a robbery. Employees said four to five men held them at gunpoint while stealing cash and marijuana.

“At one point, an employee retrieved a gun and shot at the suspects,” the department said in a news release.

The suspects fled in a vehicle.

Shortly afterward, two 19-year-old men showed up at an area hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. Both were booked into Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree robbery after being released from the hospital.

Investigators have not found the other suspects.

Anyone with information on their identities or the robbery is asked to message the Sheriff’s Department on Facebook or submit a tip through the Tacoma-Pierce County Crimestoppers P3 Tips app.