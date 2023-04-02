2 suspected of stealing vehicle leads Dayton police on foot chase, winds up in custody

Two suspects were placed in custody after Dayton officers found them in possession of a stolen vehicle late Saturday night.

Dayton police discovered a stolen vehicle near the 100 block of North James H McGee Boulevard at around 11:35 p.m., Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7. As they began their preliminary investigation, they found two suspects thought to have stolen the vehicle.

The two suspects, one confirmed to be a male, ran from officers, dispatch stated. Officers initiated a foot chase to detain the runaway suspects.

The first suspect was in custody at around 11:43 p.m., according to initial reports over emergency scanners. The second suspect was placed in custody at around 11:58 p.m., about 15 minutes from the first.

While dispatch confirmed the two suspects were detained and placed into custody, they were unaware of any arrests made.

The suspects’ identities and the stolen vehicle’s make and model were not available at the time of questioning.

Dayton police led the investigation into the stolen vehicle and subsequent chase.