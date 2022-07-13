2 suspects allegedly shot man with stolen gun after fender bender, records show

Two men are behind bars after another man was shot following a minor fender bender.

The incident happened July 12 on Winchester Road, where a man’s car was hit by a white Kia.

According to an affidavit, the driver and passenger in the Kia got out and began shooting at the man and his passenger.

The victim said before the shooting he was trying to change lanes when he saw the Kia speeding.

He said he attempted to merge back into his own lane but couldn’t, and he clipped the Kia, police said.

The Kia began to swerve before coming to a stop after hitting a curb.

The driver, identified as Charles Thomas, 20, got out with a mask on, according to the affidavit.

The passenger, identified as Jeremy Henderson, 19, reportedly had a gun with an extended in his waistband.

The victim said he walked up to talk to them before Henderson handed the gun to Thomas.

Thomas then allegedly began shooting at the man, according to the affidavit.

The victim got into his vehicle to escape while calling the police.

Thomas and Henderson ran away, but were caught by police after a brief foot chase.

Officers discovered the Kia had been stolen on July 1 and the gun was stolen on Dec. 6, 2020, records show.

The weapon, a Glock 22, was worth approximately $600.

Thomas told police he shot the gun once in the air and had bought it for $600, police said.

He said he did not know the car was stolen and had bought it from an unknown person for $250.

Henderson told police they knew the car was stolen because of the steering wheel, according to the affidavit.

Henderson faces two counts of attempted second-degree murder, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, possession of a firearm, theft of property $1000-$2500, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

Thomas is charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, evading arrest, leaving the scene of an accident with injury, possession of a firearm, theft of property $1000-$2500, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000, records show.

