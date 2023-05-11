2 suspects arrested, 3 at-large in Dunwoody apartment shooting, police say

Dunwoody police are searching for three of five suspects who were involved in a shootout at an apartment complex last month.

Gaquan Napier, 22, and Jakwanis Singleton, 23, have both been arrested for their role in a shooting at the Hartley Apartments on Madison Dunwody on April 21.

When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot three times in the torso and another who had been shot in the ankle.

Police said the shooting was the result of a dispute between friends.

Officers found several guns, drugs, and a large amount of cash.

Both Napier and Singleton were taken to the hospital for their injuries before being taken into custody.

Napier was charged with kidnapping, home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Singleton was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during a felony, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Police said they were still looking for 23-year-old William Royster, 23-year-old Dexter Ward, and 25-year-old Monkeize Antione Desean Moore.

