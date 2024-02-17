2 suspects arrested for alleged theft of dog, vehicles: Delano PD

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Officers from the Delano Police Department arrested two juvenile suspects for the alleged burglaries of vehicles and a dog on Friday, the department announced.

Delano PD said on Friday, Feb. 16 at approximately 9 a.m., officers were called to 813 Ellington St. at Truji’s Automotive and Electric Repair regarding a commercial burglary. Upon arrival, officers say they discovered the business had been ransacked, vandalized and painted with gang-related graffiti.

A victim reported the theft of two vehicles, vehicle keys, tools and a 3-month-old Belgian Malinois puppy named Brownie, officers said.

After a preliminary investigation, officers say they were able to recover one stolen vehicle where they found Brownie unharmed and arrested one alleged juvenile suspect. Brownie was safely returned to the business.

Further investigations identified a second juvenile suspect allegedly involved in the burglary who was later arrested at their residence. Officers say they were able to pinpoint the location of the second stolen vehicle at a residence in west Delano.

A search warrant was authored and executed, according to DPD, and the outstanding stolen vehicle and property were located and returned to the owners.

Both juveniles were booked into the Kern County Probation Department – Youth Detention Center for charges related to burglary, vehicle theft, vandalism, participation in a criminal street gang, grand theft of a dog and conspiracy, according to police.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Trimble at 661-720-5590 or via email at ctrimble@delanopd.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the DPD Tip Line at 661-721-3369.

