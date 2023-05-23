2 suspects arrested in connection with murder of 19-year-old in Cartersville

Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old Marietta man.

On Tuesday, May 16, witnesses reported a man, later identified as Caleb Demond Thomas, was being assaulted by two men.

Witnesses reported a silver four-door Toyota Tacoma was in the area and Thomas was seen running away from the truck as two men chased him down.

Thomas later died from his injuries.

Investigators identified Dayton Owen, 19, and Drysten Owen, 15, both of Smyrna, as suspects in the fatal assault.

On Monday, May 22, at about 8:40 p.m., agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bartow-Cartersville Drug Task Force, Smyrna Police Department, and deputies with the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office arrested the two suspects.

Both Dayton Owen and Drysten Owen were arrested near their Belmont Avenue home in Smyrna without incident.

Drysten Owen has been charged as an adult.

Dayton Owen is being held at the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center without bond.

Drysten Owen is being held in a youth detention center without bond and pending judicial hearings.

