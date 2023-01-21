2 suspects arrested in connection to New Year's Day murder of 19-year-old

Phoenix police

Phoenix police announced on Friday that they had arrested two suspects in connection to the New Year's Day murder of 19-year-old Leon Greer.

Both 35-year-old Gary Green Jr. and 30-year-old Randale Thomas have been booked into jail and are each facing charges including first degree murder, one count of a drive by shooting, one count of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm in city limits, one count of possessing a weapon by a prohibited person and one count of participating in a street gang.

Police respond to shooting morning of New Year's Day

Officers with Phoenix Police Department were called to a Waffle House on East University Drive just before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 1 to reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Greer in the backseat of a black Mercedes, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Greer was transported to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support but was pronounced dead the following day.

Court documents show that the Mercedes was occupied by five people, only three of whom were identified, including Greer. The driver of the Mercedes was later interviewed, telling investigators that he was driving east on Jefferson Street when a black Dodge Charger pulled alongside him and fired several shots into the vehicle, striking his cousin and Greer.

What led up to the shooting?

A victim told investigators that at 2:10 a.m., the group had left a nightclub located on North Central Avenue and headed to a Circle K to get gas. While there, the victim said he observed a black Dodge Charger circling the parking lot.

According to the victim, after getting on Papago Freeway, an unknown vehicle pulled up to the driver side of the Mercedes and began shooting into the vehicle, striking him in the leg and Greer in the head. The victim said he did not see the vehicle or the suspects, but heard someone say the Dodge Charger was involved.

Surveillance video from both the Circle K and the nightclub showed the Dodge Charger arriving at the Circle K just before the victims, according to court documents.

A third person was also seen moving in the back seat, but has not been identified.

When the Mercedes left the Circle K, the Charger followed the Mercedes, according to court documents.

Police identified Green as the driver of the Dodge Charger and Thomas as a passenger using surveillance footage. Investigators were able to utilize open source information to identify Green with an image of a hooded sweatshirt captured by the reviewed surveillance video as well as several distinct tattoos.

After identifying Green, investigators linked him to Thomas, who he had been associated with and was determined to be the owner of the black Dodge Charger, according to court documents.

Suspects are already being investigated for other crimes

Green and Thomas were already under investigation for an unrelated crime, police said. Investigators from another unit had previously obtained a search warrant to place a GPS device on multiple vehicles used by the two, including the black Dodge Charger.

The tracker was then able to provide investigators with location data as well as speeds the Charger had been traveling at.

The data showed investigators that the Charger was in the neighborhood around the nightclub Greer and the group were at for approximately 35 minutes before arriving at the Circle K, according to court documents. The Charger then remained at the Circle K for about six minutes, all of which correlated with the surveillance video investigators previously obtained.

At 2:30 a.m., the Charger then arrived at the same hospital where Greer had been transported to for treatment, where it stayed for approximately two minutes.

Once the Charger left, it traveled west on Papago Freeway toward a Maryvale hospital, where it arrived at 2:45 a.m. and departed nine minutes later.

Investigators then conducted a follow-up at the hospital, where it was determined that Thomas had arrived at 2:45 a.m. with a gunshot wound to his right hand.

According to court documents, staff called the police and patrol officers responded to the location. When officers contacted Thomas, he informed them that he had been in a physical altercation with an unknown Hispanic male in the area of 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Thomas told investigators that during the fight, the male produced a pistol and shot him in the hand.

Surveillance video obtained from the Maryvale hospital captured the Charger arriving at 2:44 a.m. where Green exited the driver side and Thomas exited the front passenger side. Thomas can then be seen walking into the hospital, while Green re-entered the Charger and drove away.

Undercover officers were able to locate the Charger parked at an apartment complex, where they found an apparent bullet strike near the top of the front passenger window above the door handle. Officers also observed Thomas getting out of the Charger in the parking lot and entering the complex, noting that his hand was heavily bandaged.

According to court documents, Facebook records for both Green and Thomas were reviewed, and it was noted the Thomas had discussed the Waffle House shooting hours after it happened with another Facebook user. Thomas also made statements to an additional user that he had been shot on a mission and described that he was "on the frontline" and taking "all the risk."

Investigators believe that the statements were made in connection to the street gang, Westside City Crips.

Investigators then obtained cell phone records for a number belonging to Green where tower data placed a device linked to Green's account in the area of the nightclub, Circle K, the scene of the homicide and a Maryvale hospital.

On Jan 19., Green and Thomas were arrested at their respective homes.

A search of their homes produced a 9mm pistol, the same caliber as the casings recovered from 18th Street and Jefferson, along with numerous weapons, according to court documents. The sunglasses and black hooded sweatshirt seen in the Circle K surveillance video were also found in Green's home.

Investigators allege gang affiliation

"Thomas Randale and Gary Green are documented members of the criminal street gang Westside City Crips. Recently the Westside City Crips have been in a dispute with several south Phoenix gangs to include Southern and Vista Bloods. This gang conflict has resulted in homicides, aggravated assaults and drive-by shootings, retaliatory in nature," court documents stated.

Evidence of this ongoing feud has been revealed during multiple recent criminal investigations, social media communication and rap videos produced by documented members of the respective gangs, court documents said.

Most recently, according to court documents, a close gang associate was shot in the head on Dec. 11, 2022, prompting the expected retaliation.

