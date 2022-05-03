2 suspects arrested in construction site burglary near Bonney Lake

Two people were arrested early Sunday for their involvement in a burglary at a residential construction site near Bonney Lake, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a burglary in progress in the 16500 block of 116th Street East just after midnight.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that she saw two individuals and a pickup truck at the property where she was building a home.

Deputies were reportedly familiar with the property after other recent thefts of building supplies.

Upon arriving at the scene, deputies saw that a chain used to block the access road was now lying on the ground.

They then placed stop sticks at the access point to stop the suspects’ vehicle if they fled from the scene.

As the deputies walked onto the property, they spotted a suspect, who was wearing a headlamp, standing next to a stack of plywood.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Once the suspects saw the deputies, they jumped in their truck and fled from the property, driving at a high rate of speed.

They hit the stop sticks, but were able to continue driving.

An officer with the Bonney Lake Police Department then began following the truck, which was now driving at a slower rate of speed because of its flat tires.

The suspects continued driving until they reached Angeline Road East and 115th Street East, where they abandoned their vehicle and continued to flee on foot.

Deputies located the suspects, a 32-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, a short time later.

Several shaved keys, which are commonly used to steal cars, were also found in the male suspect’s backpack.

The male suspect was booked into jail for burglary, theft, resisting arrest, obstructing and possession of motor vehicle theft tools.

Story continues

He also has seven prior felony convictions and had felony warrants for burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, reckless driving and obstructing, according to PCSD.

The female suspect was arrested for obstructing.

The victim says she has had $40,000 worth of lumber stolen from her property since March of this year.