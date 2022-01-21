2 suspects arrested in fatal shooting of man in Scottsdale hotel parking lot

Shooting

Two suspects were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a man that took place in early January in a hotel parking lot in Scottsdale, police said Thursday.

The Scottsdale Police Department responded to a report of a shooting on Jan. 3 about 8:30 p.m. at the Hyatt Place Hotel parking lot near Indian School and Scottsdale roads.

Once at the scene, police found Ilya "Mike" Shimonov suffering from gunshot wounds, Scottsdale police spokesperson Officer Aaron Bolin said. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

After an investigation took detectives to California, Nevada, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, Scottsdale police arrested 41-year-old Robert Yves Celifie in Las Vegas on Jan. 12 and 41-year-old Chaze M. Cable in Texarkana, Arkansas, on Jan. 14, Bolin said.

Celifie was extradited from Nevada and booked into a Maricopa County jail on Wednesday. Cable is still awaiting extradition from Arkansas, according to Scottsdale police.

Both men face several felony charges, including first-degree murder, police said.

No further details were released.

Reach breaking news reporter Julie Luchetta at jluchetta@arizonarepublic.com.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2 men arrested in fatal shooting at Scottsdale hotel parking lot