2 suspects arrested following armed robbery of ride-share driver in Pittsburgh

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery of a ride-share driver in Pittsburgh early Wednesday morning.

According to a release from police, an officer was conducting a directed patrol just after 2:45 a.m. in the 1200 block of Chartiers Avenue when a woman ran toward his vehicle.

The woman told the officer she had just been threatened at gunpoint by three males who attempted to steal her purse.

The victim told police she was a ride-share driver who picked up a male passenger at West Penn Hospital for a ride to an address in the area of the robbery.

Once the trip was complete, the passenger asked her to make a turn onto Nittany Street where she parked her vehicle. The woman told police the passenger took her keys out of the ignition and grabbed her purse.

The victim told police she tried to get her purse and keys back from the suspect when two more males appeared from a yard. She said one of the suspects pointed a gun at her and took the purse from her before dropping it and running away when he saw police approaching.

Police caught up with two of the three males on foot and placed them in custody.

A stolen firearm was recovered near the scene.

There is no word on the identity of the suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

