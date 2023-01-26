2 suspects arrested in home invasion investigation, Hall County deputies say

Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home.

Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th.

The caller, who authorities confirmed was someone who lived at the residence, told deputies that two men forced their way into their home and had a pistol.

According to authorities, the suspects told the victims they were looking for someone and later claimed they were searching for a package.

The two suspects then left the home without taking anything.

Deputies confirmed at least four people were inside the home during the incident.

Officials confirmed that no one was injured.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Investigators later identified 29-year-old Kevin Almanza and 34-year-old Luis Alejandro Rivera-Orta, both of Gainesville, as the two suspects. They were taken into custody at a location on Monroe Drive.

Both suspects were charged with felony home invasion and are being held without bond at the Hall County Jail.

Deputies added that Almanza also faces a charge of methamphetamine possession.

