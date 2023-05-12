2 suspects arrested nearly 18 months after homicide in Butler

Butler City police have arrested two people in connection to a homicide that happened in December 2021.

11 News has learned one of the murder weapons was found at a bus stop days after the murder.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man dies after attack on him, two other people in Butler

Hassan Brack and Brooke Fair Smith, both of Butler, are behind bars.

On Dec. 5, 2021, police were called to College Street where they found 31-year-old Hakeem Moran lying in a yard after being stabbed and shot several times.

Crack cocaine, money and marijuana were found next to him.

Moran was taken to the hospital and died.

Police said he was shot at a house down the street during a drug robbery.

A neighbor says his wife was actually nearby, walking home at the time, and heard the gunshot.

“She was fortunate she didn’t get shot or anything it’s usually a really nice neighborhood calm not much trouble,” said neighbor Adam Took.

A witness, who called 911, told police he heard Moran say, “Don’t shoot me” before he was shot and then heard someone say, “Give me the drugs.”

“Unfortunately, drugs are rampant in this town it’s everywhere,” said Took.

Police said the knife allegedly used in the stabbing was actually found at a bus stop a few days after the murder.

“Doesn’t make me feel real comfortable about having my wife and kids here,” said neighbor Travis Jacoby.

Police say they were able to find the car involved through video evidence.

Also — traffic cameras and surveillance from local businesses helped police to identify Brack and Fair Smith.

After getting a search warrant, the FBI also pinged Brack’s phone in the area where the shooting happened.

Right now the two suspects are facing criminal homicide charges.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company identified as man missing since March Man who was allegedly covered in blood, barefoot while knocking on doors in Eighty Four arrested TRAIN DERAILMENT: 9 Norfolk Southern cars derail in New Castle VIDEO: Body found along shoreline of Neville Chemical Company DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts