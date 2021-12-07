2 suspects arrested after off-duty MPD officer interrupts stabbing

Dec. 7—Two men are in custody after an off-duty Meridian Police Department officer interrupted a robbery and stabbing.

Sgt. Heather Luebbers said in a news release the off-duty officer was headed home at East Gate Apartments around 6 p.m. Monday when he noticed two men wearing face coverings and dressed in black.

"The white male went into a vacant apartment and the black male starting approaching the officer in a manner that made the officer feel unsafe and at which point the male was placed at gunpoint and ordered him on the ground," Luebbers said. "The male complied with the officer's commands. Once other officers arrived then both of the suspects were detained."

The officer initially believed the suspects were burglars, however a man exited the laundry room at the apartment complex and told officers he had been stabbed. The victim was stabbed in the stomach and neck, Luebbers said. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear.

An investigation uncovered the suspects allegedly robbed the man and stabbed him, Luebbers said.

"It is unknown at this time the severity of his injuries," she said.

MPD is also searching for a third suspect, who officers believe acted as a lookout. Luebbers said the off-duty officer reported seeing a man smoking near the building entrance who is believed to have been involved.

An investigation into the robbery and stabbing is ongoing.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Meridian Police Department at 601-485-1893 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.