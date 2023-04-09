2 suspects arrested for possibly stabbing 2 men in separate incidents an hour apart in Wayne Co.

A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing another person in Richmond, Indiana, Saturday night.

Richmond police were dispatched to the 500 block of NW L Street at around 10:50 p.m. on reports of an assault, a spokesperson for the department stated.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man suffering from a stab wound, the spokesperson continued. The man was subsequently transported to Reid Health, then to Miami Valley Hospital via a medical helicopter for further treatment. The severity of his condition was not made available during the time of reporting.

The victim was a 38-year-old man. More information about him, including his name, was not released in order to maintain his privacy during this difficult time.

William Barker, 38, however, was named as the suspect. He was arrested and transported to Wayne County Jail for Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony, the spokesperson informed.

His cash bond was set to $375,000, according to the Wayne County Jail inmate roster website.

Richmond police reassured that this stabbing was not connected to another Aggravated Battery incident that occurred about 50 minutes before in the 400 block of North 16th Street.

During North 16th Street incident, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds, the spokespersons said. He was transported to Reid Health, then to Miami Valley Hospital via a medical helicopter for further treatment. The severity of his condition was not made available during the time of reporting.

More information about the victim, including his name, was not released in order to maintain his privacy during this difficult time.

Officials did not release any information regarding what type of wounds the victim suffered from.

Dalton Wildridge, 30, was identified as the suspect and arrested. He was sent to Wayne County Jail for Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony, the spokesperson stated.

His cash bond was set to $375,000, according to the Wayne County Jail inmate roster website.

Both of the investigations are ongoing and anybody with information is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.



