2 suspects arrested after stealing from Dollar General in Easton

EASTON, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Two individuals have been arrested on suspicion of robbing a Dollar General Store in Fresno, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Property crimes detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as 32-year-old Geneva Dixon and 62-year-old Curtis Carter.

On Dec. 22, 2023, deputies say a robbery occurred at the Dollar General store located at 5385 S. Elm Ave. in Easton. Multiple items were stolen. Employees say they tried to stop the woman from leaving, but they were unsuccessful.

Detectives say when they arrived, began an investigation, and developed evidence, it tied to Dixon and Carter. Detectives later served search warrants, which led to the arrests of both suspects.

Police say Dixon and Carter have been booked into the Fresno County Jail and their bails are listed as $25,000 each.

Although arrests have been made, they encourage anyone with additional information to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.