2 suspects arrested in Valentine’s Day vendor attack in Fresno. Police looking for 1 more

Two men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in an armed robbery of a Valentine’s Day vendor in Fresno.

Fresno police on social media Thursday said Miguel Perez, 19, and Daniel Chavez have been arrested as suspects in the Feb. 13 incident.

The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. when officers received a call of an armed robbery of a street vendor at C and Ventura streets.

The victim told officers she was selling Valentine’s Day gifts at the corner of the intersection when three men approached her stand. The men grabbed several items and fled on foot to a vehicle. The victim ran after them, but one of the men pointed a handgun at her and threatened her as they got into the vehicle.

Police later identified Perez and Chavez as two of the three suspects involved.

Two days after the incident, on Feb. 15, police located a vehicle being driven by Chavez with Perez the passenger. Officers also found a modified firearm inside the vehicle. Both men were booked into the Fresno County Jail on robbery, theft, and gun-related charges.

On Thursday, officers executed a search warrant and recovered the victim’s property.

Police also on Thursday said the third suspect remained outstanding.

The arrests came a week after a suspect was arrested and charged following a separate strong-arm robbery of street vendors on Valentine’s Day.

Officers attributed the arrest of 21-year-old Martin Chavez to help from the community following outrage by people who saw video of the crime that went viral online.