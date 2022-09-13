2 suspects break into gun shop, taking 23 firearms

Sep. 13—LENOIR — Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two burglary suspects that allegedly stole 23 firearms.

At approximately 4 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, two suspects forcibly entered the E-Bay and Guns Too store located on Blowing Rock Boulevard. by breaking the front glass door.

Once inside, the suspects broke the glass counter cases with what appears to be a small sledge hammer and removed multiple firearms before leaving the area in a dark-colored car. The car is described as a four-door sedan, possibly a late model Nissan Sentra that is possibly registered from out of state and or a rental vehicle.

After analyzing countless hours of surveillance video, investigators believe the two suspects are likely thin black males who are average height. Investigators continue to gather video surveillance from surrounding areas in an attempt to identify the suspects.

A list of the firearms stolen during the incident include:

— 22 handguns (Glock, Rock Island 1911, Ruger, Springfield, Taurus, Kel-Tec, Walther, Magnum Research); and

— 1 AR Style KE Arms Lower Receiver.

Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identities of the suspects is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously. Callers who provide information leading to an arrest in the case may be also eligible for a cash reward.

See accompany photos of the suspects and their car.