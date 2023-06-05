2 suspects charged after 2 men found shot in the head in Coweta County

Investigators have identified and charged two people in connection to a double homicide in Coweta County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Jan.17, Coweta County deputies were called to Deep South Road in Senoia in reference to a shooting. Deputies reportedly found two men later identified as Marvin Bridges, 55, and Kip Harris, 54, shot in the head.

One man who was shot died after he had a heart attack before he could be loaded into a helicopter. The other man died a few days later.

Family members of Bridges spoke to Channel 2′s Justin Carter after the shooting.

“He took care of people, so I really don’t understand how this could happen,” said Christion Bridges, the victim’s son. “He was giving, caring, loving and he shared with the community. I don’t know anyone who would do that.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Months later, on May 3, the sheriff’s office announced that one person was arrested but it wasn’t until June 5, that their identity was released.

According to Coweta County investigators, Howard Dennis and Demon McCrary both were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Authorities said they believe Dennis and McCrary were involved in the armed robbery which led to the death of Harris and Bridges.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation. Investigators said they believe they are closing in on the person suspected of pulling the trigger, killing the victims in the double homicide.

IN OTHER NEWS: