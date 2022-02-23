2 suspects charged in stolen vehicle incident

Feb. 23—Two men arrested Friday after police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Webb City into Joplin are facing vehicle tampering and resisting arrest charges.

The owners of a vehicle that had been stolen in Joplin contacted police while following it north on Range Line Road. When Webb City police located the vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, a pursuit ensued that doubled back into Joplin.

The suspects got out and tried to run when the vehicle became disabled on some railroad tracks between Fourth and Fifth streets and Grand Avenue and Murphy Boulevard in Joplin. They were caught and taken to Joplin City Jail.

The driver, William S. Thomas, 26, of Neosho, was charged with felony counts of vehicle tampering and resisting arrest. The passenger, a 35-year-old Joplin man, was charged with misdemeanor counts of tampering and resisting arrest.