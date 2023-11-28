2 suspects connected with recent Tarrant County armed robberies arrested, 2 more at large

Two Fort Worth men suspected of being connected with recent armed robberies in Tarrant County have been arrested, police said Tuesday. Two others are still at large.

Henry Pierre Rogers, 35, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and felon in possession of a weapon, Fort Worth police said Tuesday in a news release. Jhamal Antwan Farris, 31, was also booked into the Tarrant County Jail and faces charges of aggravated robbery. Farris was out on bond from a 2018 murder charge brought by the Everman Police Department.

Law enforcement officers are still looking for Demond Deshun Scott, 32, of Grand Prairie, and a fourth unidentified suspect, officials said.

Two armed men entered a Lake Worth Walgreens pharmacy, located at 6244 Lake Worth Blvd., shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15. One of the suspects put a gun to the pharmacist’s head and ordered her to get controlled substances out of the secure storage area, police said. Then he grabbed the pharmacist by the hair and walked her to the back office while holding the gun on her.

A second suspect forced the front desk clerk to the ground and shocked her with an electric shock stick, according to the release. The man then dragged the clerk to the back office, where he forced her at gunpoint to open the safe, police said. The suspects took cash and the other items and fled the scene.

The clerk is recovering from surgery she had to undergo as a result of her injuries, officials said.

A little over two weeks later, a Metro PCS location in Fort Worth was robbed in a similar way, according to the news release. A man entered the Metro PCS at 600 E. Allen St. around 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30 to scope out the store. The suspect left, and around 6:20 p.m. a second suspect entered the location with a gun.

The armed suspect ordered an employee to the back of the store, while a third suspect came in and helped take electronics and around $900 in cash, police said. One of the suspects blocked the area where the employee was to keep them from leaving or calling 911. A fourth suspect stayed outside and acted as a lookout during the robbery.

Farris was arrested the same day as the Metro PCS robbery, according to court records. Rogers was arrested Nov. 21.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation helped Fort Worth and Lake Worth police investigate the robberies, according to the release.

“Violent crime doesn’t stay within jurisdictions,” said Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes in the release. “That’s why it’s important that we all work together. We are grateful for the partnership, hard work and dedication of the FBI and the Lake Worth Police Department for bringing violent assailants to justice.

Anyone with information about the robberies or the whereabouts of Scott and the fourth suspect are asked to contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or Text Tip117 plus your message” to 274637.