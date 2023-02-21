2 suspects in custody after Memphis nightclub shootings left 1 dead, 10 wounded: police

Two suspects are in custody after a pair of shootings Sunday in Memphis left one person dead and 10 others wounded, police said in an update.

Ladarious Marion, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted second-degree murder and five counts of employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony, the Memphis Police Department said.

Julius Freeman, 21, is charged with facilitation of second-degree murder, five counts of attempted facilitation of second-degree murder and five counts of possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony, according to authorities.

Both men had been identified as persons of interest after police responded to a shooting shortly after midnight Sunday at the Live Lounge nightclub in Memphis’ Whitehaven neighborhood. Police also released an image of a third person of interest who has not been identified.

Two victims in critical condition were taken by officials from the venue to a local hospital, while five others in non-critical condition went to local medical centers via private vehicles, police said.

Authorities say they learned of four additional shooting victims at a nearby location, including a man pronounced dead at the scene. The other three were hospitalized in critical condition.

The shootings were believed to be connected, Memphis police said. A motive has not been released.

Authorities haven’t named the victims but say the five people hospitalized in non-critical condition were released later Sunday.