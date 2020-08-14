2 suspects in custody after shooting at Florida mall, police say

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Gunfire broke out Friday afternoon in the Pembroke Lakes Mall, and police had two suspects in custody shortly after.

Police said they believe no other gunmen were involved in the shooting, but are asking the public to avoid the area on Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines while officers investigate.

Pauline Edwards said she was shopping on the second floor of Dillard’s when the employees told customers to stay put for about 10 minutes.

“After a while I went downstairs to inquire what was going on and I didn’t know there were gunshots,” she said. “We couldn’t get out through the entrance to the mall, so we came out through an entrance to the parking lot.”