2 suspects escape Nike store in Vacaville with $1,700 worth of shoes: police

(KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects in a theft earlier this week at the Nike Outlet Store in Vacaville, the Vacaville Police Department announced Friday on Facebook. Two individuals (pictured below) allegedly left the store with more than $1,700 worth of shoes.

The suspects left the scene and drove off in a Nissan Altima (also pictured below). Vacaville police said the car “potentially has ties to the Antioch area.”

Police are looking for two suspects in a theft at the Nike Outlet Store this week (Vacaville Police Department).

The two suspects allegedly fled the scene in this Nissan Altima (Vacaville Police Department).

The Nike store, located at 262 Nut Tree Road, is part of Vacaville Premium Outlets. With the amount of items stolen totaling more than $950, this week’s incident is considered grand theft in California.

VPD says anyone with information about this theft is asked to call 707-449-5158. You may remain anonymous.

