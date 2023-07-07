2 suspects on felony warrants arrested after chase ends on I-77

Police deployed stop sticks ending a pursuit Thursday afternoon along Interstate 77 near the Gilead Road exit, which led to the apprehension of two suspects who had outstanding felony warrants, authorities announced Friday.

Mooresville police officers saw the suspects’ vehicle in the Village at Byers Creek shopping center on Argus Lane at about 5:50 p.m.

The suspect vehicle fled east on Highway 150 and onto I-77 South in Iredell County. The Mooresville police officers deployed the stop sticks, which popped two tires. However, the chase continued into Mecklenburg County and ended at Exit 23.

The two suspects were accused of stealing more than $2,300 worth of merchandise from a Harris Teeter and Walgreens.

Avone Williams, 22, of Charlotte, was taken into custody and charged with felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny and destruction of evidence.

Williams was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $35,000 secured bond.

Rasean Mustipher, 32, also of Charlotte, was taken into custody and charged with felony flee to elude, felony larceny, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, aggressive driving, driving while license revoked, driving left of center, and failing to stop at a red light. Mustipher was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $55,000 secured bond.

