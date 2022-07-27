2 suspects held in connection with shots fired at West El Paso home

Two men were arrested in a shooting Monday on El Paso’s West Side.

Investigators with the El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit said that at about 3:20 p.m., Westside patrol officers responded to a shots fired call in the 5400 block of Confetti Drive and saw two vehicles involved in a crash. The occupants were missing.

Police said in a news release Tuesday that minutes before the officers arrived, the occupants of one of the crashed cars drove by a residence on Confetti and pointed a handgun at a woman inside the home.

The woman’s brother-in-law was driving up to the residence when people inside the other car fired shots at him. He then rammed his vehicle into the gunmen’s vehicle.

More shots were fired at the man before both gunmen fled on foot, police said. Other responding officers located suspects inside a nearby store at Festival Drive and Mesa Street.

Police said in the news release that Roberto Gamero, 31, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is being held on a total bond of $500,000; and Anthony Rice, 27, was charged with aggravated assault and is being held on a $150,000 bond.

The Gang Unit took over the investigation and booked the suspects into the El Paso County Jail Downtown. Jail records show they still were being held Tuesday evening.

Police said a rifle was found inside the offenders’ vehicle, but a weapon believed to have been used in the shooting was not found. Authorities said it might have been discarded by the gunmen somewhere between the 5400 block of Confetti and the store.

An extensive search for the weapon, including the use of a specially trained K9, did not locate the weapon. Police ask anyone who finds the firearm in the area to not disturb it and to immediately report it to the Police Department.

The investigation continues.

