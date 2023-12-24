2 suspects involved in attack on woman in Columbus wanted after bystanders shot, police say

Two men are wanted for their involvement in an assault on a woman at a business on Rollins Way in Columbus.

Police first learned of the incident after responding to two people who went to St. Francis Hospital after being shot.

According to the Columbus Police Department, the individuals at the hospital told them a woman was being assaulted by tow men in a parking lot. When the male victim at the hospital tried to help her, he was shot in the leg.

Another woman was also shot while the man attempted to help the woman under attack in the parking lot, according to CPD.

Police said the male victim is expected to be fine, but the female victim was shot in the head and was in critical condition.

Officers said warrants were issued for Kenneth Ray Henderson, 57, and Jeremy Dewayne Spradley, 39. They are considered armed and dangerous, according to CPD.

Henderson and Spradley face the following charges:

Henderson:

Aggravated Assault x2

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Spradley:

Aggravated Assault x2

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the suspects is urged to call 911 or Sgt. K. Phillips at 706-225-4408 or kphillips@columbusga.org.

