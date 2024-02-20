2 suspects in Kansas City parade shooting charged with murder

Two men have been charged with murder in the deadly shooting at last week's Kansas City Chiefs parade, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

A woman was killed and 22 other people were wounded in the shooting at the celebration for the Chiefs' Super Bowl victory.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Cillian Murphy: The 60 Minutes Interview

What Capital One buying Discover could mean for consumers

Trump fake elector in Wisconsin describes how he says he was tricked | 60 Minutes