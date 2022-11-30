2 suspects lead Georgia deputies on 8-mile chase, wanted for string of car thefts

Two people are behind bars and facing charges in connection with a series of car thefts in Indiana, police say.

On Tuesday, around 8:30 p.m., Monroe County deputies responded to a camera system alert about a stolen car in the area of Johnsonville Road and Interstate 75.

According to the authorities, deputies spotted a gold Honda Civic with an Indiana license plate parked in a parking lot next to the Johnsonville Road/I-75 exit.

Deputies tried to block the Honda to prevent a chase from occurring.

The driver, identified as Ethan Whaley, 18, of Rushville, Indiana, led deputies on an 8-mile car chase. Authorities said Whaley’s car hit another driver before deputies performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car.

Whaley, along with the passenger, identified as Tony Bridges, 19, of Shelbyville, Indiana, ran away from the scene of the crash.

Authorities arrested the duo.

Investigators are currently working with officials in Shelbyville, Indiana, where Whaley and Bridges are suspects in a string of car thefts.

Whaley is currently charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, leaving the scene of an accident, obstruction of law enforcement, and numerous traffic violations.

Bridges is currently charged with obstruction of law enforcement.

The incident is currently under investigation, with more charges forthcoming.

