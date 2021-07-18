2 suspects on the loose after robbery at Mililani store

Jul. 18—Two unidentified men are still on the loose and wanted for first-degree robbery after allegedly assaulting and taking money from an older woman and threatening an older man with a gun at a Mililani-area store.

The Honolulu Police Department said the incident took place at 4 :12 p.m. Friday at an unidentified "commercial establishment."

After stealing money from a 61-year-old woman, one of the suspects allegedly threatened the man with a firearm as the two suspects were fleeing the scene.

No other information has been provided.