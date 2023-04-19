2 suspects in Maili shooting surrender to police

Apr. 19—Two males wanted for their alleged roles in a mass shooting in Maili early Friday in which two people were killed and three others were wounded turned themselves in to police Tuesday night.

Jacob Borge, 23, and 16-year-old Shaedan-Styles McEnroe-Keaulii turned themselves in at about 9 :34 p.m. to District 8 Crime Reduction Unit officers.

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon outside Honolulu Police Department headquarters, HPD Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes identified Borge of Kaukamana Street, who is of medium build and has brown hair and brown eyes. Thoemmes declined to name the second suspect, saying he is a juvenile.

"Both suspects used firearms resulting in the death of two victims and causing substantial injuries to the other three victims, " said Thoemmes. HPD requested the public's help as officers continued to search for the pair.

"The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, " Thoemmes said. "Do not approach. And if anyone has information, please call 911."

According to sources with knowledge of the incident, the 16-year-old is McEnroe-Keaulii. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser is naming him because of the serious nature of the crime, one of the worst mass shootings in Hawaii in decades.

Borge, aka "Hotboy Jakes, " and McEnroe-Keaulii are from Waianae.

Borge has a court date scheduled for June 19 in connection with an Oct. 28 citation for carrying a deadly weapon described as "stainless metal knuckles designed to fit four fingers."

The Star-Advertiser reached Borge by phone earlier Tuesday through contact information in court rec ­ords, and asked him about being a suspect in the mass shooting in Maili and whether he planned to turn himself in. He declined comment and hung up.

Police did not say what steps they had taken to bring the suspects into custody or shared any information about the extent of the search.

Police reported that a fight broke out around midnight Friday among a group of males at the end of the cockfight, shots were fired and the five victims, who were nearby, were struck.

The group of men allegedly confronted people they believed were responsible for tipping off federal agents, and a fight that began with fists ended when the shooter, or shooters, pulled out a gun and fatally shot two people and wounded three men, ages 38, 40 and 57.

Killed were Gary Rabellizsa Jr., 34, and Cathy Rabellizsa, 59.

While the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, Star-Advertiser sources indicate that authorities are exploring whether an ongoing federal drug investigation and the execution of a search warrant that resulted in the detention of several men caused conflict between rival factions on the Waianae Coast.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser, said, "We can neither confirm nor deny the existence of an investigation."

HPD declined a Honolulu Star-Advertiser request to interview Chief Arthur "Joe " Logan.

In response to a request for body-worn camera footage from officers who responded to the shooting, an HPD spokesperson told the Star-Advertiser that the "BWC footage is evidence in the ongoing investigation and is not being released at this time."

HPD provided no timetable for sharing the footage with the public.

Following recent mass shootings in Nashville, Tenn., and Louisville, Ky., the police chiefs in each jurisdiction made themselves available to the media immediately after the shooting, and body-worn camera footage from responding officers was released to the public within 24 hours.

In a phone interview with the Star-Advertiser, the father of Gary Rabellizsa Jr., and relative of Cathy Rabellizsa, declined comment on the circumstances surrounding the shooting and lauded the work of the homicide detectives working to solve the killings.

The Department of the Medical Examiner did not release any information about the two victims Tuesday.