2 suspects nabbed for stabbing Bronx stranger for saying happy New Year

Two of the four suspects wanted for stabbing a subway rider in the Bronx after he wished them a happy New Year were nabbed Monday, police said.

One of the arrested suspects is a 19-year-old man with no arrest history. Details for the second suspect were not immediately available.

Victim Carlos Pilliza remains hospitalized with stab wounds to his neck and chest.

He was attacked 8:45 p.m. on New Year’s Day, moments after stepping onto the Manhattan-bound D train platform at the 182nd-183rd St station in Fordham.

He said “Happy New Year” to four young men, sparking an argument, a beatdown and then the stabbing, with one of the strangers pulling a knife.

“They stabbed him in the lungs and the heart and here,” a family member later told the Daily News last week, pointing to her neck. “And then they leave him there.”

“He said that he went down [to the ground] and tried to talk,” she added. “Everything started getting dark and then another person came and grabbed the phone so maybe the other person helped.”

Crystal clear images of the suspects, two of whom are still sought, were released by the NYPD Friday.